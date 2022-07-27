Here's How FEMSA (FMX) is Poised Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX or FEMSA is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 28. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s second-quarter earnings of $1.04 per share suggests 141.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.69 billion, indicating growth of 12.4% from that reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 28.7%. However, it has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Factors at Play

FEMSA has been witnessing sales momentum, owing to gains across all business units, driven by its effective growth strategies and robust demand across most markets.



On its last reported quarter’s earnings call, management noted that trends across its business units and markets have been improving.



FEMSA’s investments in digital and technology-driven initiatives are expected to have contributed to the performance in the second quarter. Its focus on offering customers more options to make contactless purchases by intensifying digital and technology-driven initiatives across operations has been aiding digital performance.



The company’s Coca-Cola FEMSA business has been leading the way with its omni-channel business, while FEMSA Comercio has been progressing with the adoption of digital initiatives. Improvements in these segments are likely to have contributed meaningfully to revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



FEMSA has been on track with its strategy of creating a national distribution platform in the United States through the expansion of its footprint in the specialized distribution industry. The company’s venture in the specialized distribution industry relates to its plan of investing in adjacent businesses, which can leverage capabilities across different markets, providing an opportunity for attractive growth and risk-adjusted returns. Gains from these investments are likely to have boosted the results in the second quarter.



However, the company has been witnessing gross margin pressures, which are expected to have continued in the second quarter. FEMSA’s performance is also expected to have been partly hurt by the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FEMSA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FEMSA has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

