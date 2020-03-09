Here's How Far the S&P 500 Needs Fall to Be in a Bear Market

The stock market is tumbling Monday morning, but circuit breakers appear to have done their job—for now—and the major indexes are well off their lows. That doesn’t mean the S&P 500 won’t slip into a bear market in the days ahead.

10:29 a.m. The stock market is tumbling Monday morning, but circuit breakers appear to have done their job—for now—and the major indexes are well off their lows. That doesn’t mean the S&P 500 won’t slip into a bear market in the days ahead.

The S&P 500 has dropped 6.1% to 2,794.91, though it was down more than 7% immediately after the open before the circuit breaks kicked in. The index hit an all-time high of 3386.15 on Feb. 19, less than one month ago, which puts it down 17.5% from its all-time high. Bad, but not officially a bear market, which is defined as a 20% drop from the closing high.

We’re still not there yet, but it did get pretty close in early morning trading. The S&P 500 needs to hit 2708.92, but was down ‘just’ 18.4% from its all-time high at its low today. Close, but not quite there. Neither are the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is down 17.4% from its all time high—and no longer looks to be on a path to 30,000—or the Nasdaq Composite, which is off 17.2%.

Today, of course, is the anniversary of the Financial Crisis low—and the beginning of the bull market that began with it. We’ve had several near-bear markets during that time: A 16% drop in 2010; a 19.4% drop in 2011, and a 19.8% drop in 2018. None have hit the 20% threshold, unless we round up.

One of the reasons that the drops didn’t become more sustained was because the U.S. successfully managed to avoid a recession each time. The European debt crisis didn’t cause a slowdown, nor did the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by S&P in 2011. The Chinese yuan devaluation and oil panic in 2015 and 2016 didn’t do it, and neither did the Federal Reserve panic at the end of 2018.

But a recession is looking more likely this time, Part of the issue is timing. The yield curve inverted in March of 2019, which puts the U.S. economy on schedule for a recession...right about now. But beyond the financial measures, there’s now a double shock from coronavirus and falling oil prices. One was difficult enough. Two might be too much.

So we’ll be watching the usual suspects—jobless claims, corporate credit spreads and purchasing managers’ indexes—for signs that a recession is in the offing. But the market itself is a leading indicator. If it keeps dropping, we might have an answer.

