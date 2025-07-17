Personal Finance

Here’s How Far the Median Income Goes in America’s Largest Cities

July 17, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

As the cost of living continues to rise, many Americans may wonder how far their salary goes in the largest U.S. cities. While new data from GOBankingRates reveals the median income isn’t enough to cover living costs in every major metro, you may be surprised by the locations where it is enough money. The median income in five major California cities — including the notoriously expensive Bay Area hotspots San Francisco and Oakland — covers each spot’s living expenses.

The GOBankingRates’ research team analyzed the most populated U.S. cities, sourcing key factors like household median income, the cost-of-living indexes and average expenditure costs. Each city’s monthly and annual cost of living was calculated using the average expenditure and mortgage costs. The average annual cost of living and median household income were then used to calculate the amount of coverage this income can cover in each location.

This is a drone photo taken from the above of the Echo Lake Park during sunset, showing the lake and the skyline of DTLA.

Key Findings

  • Los Angeles, not San Francisco, ranks as the least affordable city for median income earners. The median income is $80,336, covering just 79% of living expenses and resulting in a negative savings of $21,634 after this income pays the cost of living.
  • Los Angeles, Miami and New York’s median income covers up to just 85% of living expenses. These locations ranked as the top three cities with the least affordable median income, with every city experiencing negative savings after earnings covered living costs: Los Angeles ($21,634), Miami ($15,324) and New York ($14,598).
  • Seven Texas cities, the most out of any state, were among the 45 cities where the median income covers 100% or more of living expenses. These include Dallas (#23), Houston (#26), Austin (#29), El Paso (#35), San Antonio (#38), Arlington (#39) and Fort Worth (#47).
  • There are five surprising California cities where earning a median income does cover 100% or more of expenses: San Francisco (#8), Oakland (#9), Fresno (#13), Sacramento (#19) and Bakersfield (#31). 

Ranked from least affordable to most affordable, let’s see how far the median income goes in America’s largest cities.

Downtown Los Angeles stock photo

1. Los Angeles

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 79%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$21,634
  • Household median income: $80,366
  • Annual cost of living: $102,000
  • Monthly cost of living: $8,500

Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

2. Miami

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 80%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$15,324
  • Household median income: $59,390
  • Annual cost of living: $74,714
  • Monthly cost of living: $6,226
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

3. New York City

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 85%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$14,598
  • Household median income: $79,713
  • Annual cost of living: $94,311
  • Monthly cost of living: $7,859
Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

4. Long Beach, California

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 90%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$9,397
  • Household median income: $83,969
  • Annual cost of living: $93,366
  • Monthly cost of living: $7,780
Aerial view of Harbor Drive flanked by highrise hotels and condominiums to the right and the San Diego Convention Center, home to Comic Con, to the left.

5. San Diego

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 96%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$4,430
  • Household median income: $104,321
  • Annual cost of living: $108,751
  • Monthly cost of living: $9,063
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

6. San Jose, California

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 99.6%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$624
  • Household median income: $141,565
  • Annual cost of living: $142,189
  • Monthly cost of living: $11,849

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

7. Boston

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 107%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $6,323
  • Household median income: $94,755
  • Annual cost of living: $88,432
  • Monthly cost of living: $7,369
Aerial Cityscape View of San Francisco Ferry Building and Embarcadero at Dusk.

8. San Francisco

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 107%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $9,447
  • Household median income: $141,446
  • Annual cost of living: $131,999
  • Monthly cost of living: $11,000
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

9. Oakland, California

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 113%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $10,972
  • Household median income: $97,369
  • Annual cost of living: $86,397
  • Monthly cost of living: $7,200
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

10. Tucson, Arizona

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 116%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $7,425
  • Household median income: $54,546
  • Annual cost of living: $47,121
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,927
Detroit, Michigan, USA - July 30, 2017: Downtown Detroit's most famous road is Woodward Avenue.

11. Detroit

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 120%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $6,606
  • Household median income: $39,575
  • Annual cost of living: $32,969
  • Monthly cost of living: $2,747

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - March, 15 2009: cars driving on The Strip in front of the Paris Las Vegas Hotel Casino by night.

12. Las Vegas

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 120%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $11,958
  • Household median income: $70,723
  • Annual cost of living: $58,765
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,897
Fresno, California, USA - November 14, 2015: Fresno downtown in Central California.

13. Fresno, California

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 126%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $13,804
  • Household median income: $66,804
  • Annual cost of living: $53,000
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,417
The United States pf America capitol building on sunrise and sunset.

14. Washington, D.C.

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 128%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,449
  • Household median income: $106,287
  • Annual cost of living: $82,838
  • Monthly cost of living: $6,903
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline with Mt.

15. Seattle

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 130%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $28,000
  • Household median income: $121,984
  • Annual cost of living: $93,984
  • Monthly cost of living: $7,832
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

16. Milwaukee

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 131%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $12,217
  • Household median income: $51,888
  • Annual cost of living: $39,671
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,306

People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

17. Tampa, Florida

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 134%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,029
  • Household median income: $71,302
  • Annual cost of living: $53,273
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,439
A vibrant pink sunrise over the Columbia River and Mt Hood, Portland Oregon.

18. Portland, Oregon

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 135%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,043
  • Household median income: $88,792
  • Annual cost of living: $65,749
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,479
The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

19. Sacramento, California

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 136%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,158
  • Household median income: $83,753
  • Annual cost of living: $61,595
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,133
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

20. Denver

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 136%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $24,332
  • Household median income: $91,681
  • Annual cost of living: $67,349
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,612
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

21. Aurora, Colorado

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 138%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,255
  • Household median income: $84,320
  • Annual cost of living: $61,065
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,089

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

22. Philadelphia

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 138%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $16,759
  • Household median income: $60,698
  • Annual cost of living: $43,939
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,662
springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

23. Dallas

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 139%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,847
  • Household median income: $67,760
  • Annual cost of living: $48,913
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,076
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

24. Mesa, Arizona

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 139%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,024
  • Household median income: $78,779
  • Annual cost of living: $56,755
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,730
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

25. Phoenix

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 139%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,646
  • Household median income: $77,041
  • Annual cost of living: $55,395
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,616
Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

26. Houston

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 141%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,162
  • Household median income: $62,894
  • Annual cost of living: $44,732
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,728

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

27. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 141%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,975
  • Household median income: $65,604
  • Annual cost of living: $46,629
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,886
Houses and cars against the midtown.

28. Atlanta

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 141%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,810
  • Household median income: $81,938
  • Annual cost of living: $58,128
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,844
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

29. Austin, Texas

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 143%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,264
  • Household median income: $91,461
  • Annual cost of living: $64,197
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,350
A gorgeous aerial view of Ponte Vedra Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

30. Jacksonville, Florida

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 146%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $20,980
  • Household median income: $66,981
  • Annual cost of living: $46,001
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,833
Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

31. Bakersfield, California

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 146%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $24,346
  • Household median income: $77,397
  • Annual cost of living: $53,051
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,421

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

32. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 148%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,308
  • Household median income: $78,438
  • Annual cost of living: $53,130
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,428
Aerial view to Pioneers museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

33. Colorado Springs

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 148%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,147
  • Household median income: $83,198
  • Annual cost of living: $56,051
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,671
A park beside water in Raleigh, North Carolina.

34. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 149%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $26,946
  • Household median income: $82,424
  • Annual cost of living: $55,478
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,623
El Paso, Texas stock photo

35. El Paso, Texas

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 150%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $19,461
  • Household median income: $58,734
  • Annual cost of living: $39,273
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,273
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

36. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 150%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $19,424
  • Household median income: $58,407
  • Annual cost of living: $38,983
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,249

Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

37. Memphis, Tennessee

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 151%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $17,313
  • Household median income: $51,211
  • Annual cost of living: $33,898
  • Monthly cost of living: $2,825
San Antonio, Texas

38. San Antonio, Texas

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 151%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,284
  • Household median income: $62,917
  • Annual cost of living: $41,633
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,469
Arlington, USA - December 19, 2017: The University of Texas at Arlington, Entryway sign.

39. Arlington, Texas

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 153%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,543
  • Household median income: $73,519
  • Annual cost of living: $47,976
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,998
A beautiful sunset in Columbus, Ohio with the Scioto Greenway and the Rich Street Bridge in the foreground.

40. Columbus, Ohio

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 154%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,789
  • Household median income: $65,327
  • Annual cost of living: $42,538
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,545
Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

41. Baltimore

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 154%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,015
  • Household median income: $59,623
  • Annual cost of living: $38,608
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,217

People visiting Chicago at dusk.

42. Chicago

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 155%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $26,708
  • Household median income: $75,134
  • Annual cost of living: $48,426
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,035
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

43. Indianapolis

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 158%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,134
  • Household median income: $62,995
  • Annual cost of living: $39,861
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,322
Omaha is the largest city in the state of Nebraska.

44. Omaha, Nebraska

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 161%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,605
  • Household median income: $72,708
  • Annual cost of living: $45,103
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,759
A view of the Power Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

45. Kansas City, Missouri

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 162%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,869
  • Household median income: $67,449
  • Annual cost of living: $41,580
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,465
Downtown Minneapolis skyline aerial view with the Minneapolis Convention Center on the left and MN 65 highway on the right.

46. Minneapolis

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 163%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $30,927
  • Household median income: $80,269
  • Annual cost of living: $49,342
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,112

Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground.

47. Fort Worth, Texas

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 163%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $29,710
  • Household median income: $76,602
  • Annual cost of living: $46,892
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,908

48. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 164%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $35,473
  • Household median income: $90,685
  • Annual cost of living: $55,212
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,601
The Arkansas River and downtown Wichita from Veterans Memorial Park at 339 Veterans Parkway in Wichita, Kansas on August 13, 2017.

49. Wichita, Kansas

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 168%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,418
  • Household median income: $63,072
  • Annual cost of living: $37,654
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,138
Oklahoma City, USA - February 19, 2014: Red sports car driving on empty downtown streets during sunset time.

50. Oklahoma City

  • % of living expenses covered by income: 172%
  • Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,898
  • Household median income: $66,702
  • Annual cost of living: $38,804
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,234

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the most populated cities, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost-of-living living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Mortgage costs were determined using Zillow Home Value Index for May 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 3, 2025.

