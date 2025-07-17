Here’s How Far the Median Income Goes in America’s Largest Cities

As the cost of living continues to rise, many Americans may wonder how far their salary goes in the largest U.S. cities. While new data from GOBankingRates reveals the median income isn’t enough to cover living costs in every major metro, you may be surprised by the locations where it is enough money. The median income in five major California cities — including the notoriously expensive Bay Area hotspots San Francisco and Oakland — covers each spot’s living expenses.
Find Out: I’m an Economist — Here’s How Likely a Recession Is for the Second Half of 2025
Learn More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
The GOBankingRates’ research team analyzed the most populated U.S. cities, sourcing key factors like household median income, the cost-of-living indexes and average expenditure costs. Each city’s monthly and annual cost of living was calculated using the average expenditure and mortgage costs. The average annual cost of living and median household income were then used to calculate the amount of coverage this income can cover in each location.
Key Findings
- Los Angeles, not San Francisco, ranks as the least affordable city for median income earners. The median income is $80,336, covering just 79% of living expenses and resulting in a negative savings of $21,634 after this income pays the cost of living.
- Los Angeles, Miami and New York’s median income covers up to just 85% of living expenses. These locations ranked as the top three cities with the least affordable median income, with every city experiencing negative savings after earnings covered living costs: Los Angeles ($21,634), Miami ($15,324) and New York ($14,598).
- Seven Texas cities, the most out of any state, were among the 45 cities where the median income covers 100% or more of living expenses. These include Dallas (#23), Houston (#26), Austin (#29), El Paso (#35), San Antonio (#38), Arlington (#39) and Fort Worth (#47).
- There are five surprising California cities where earning a median income does cover 100% or more of expenses: San Francisco (#8), Oakland (#9), Fresno (#13), Sacramento (#19) and Bakersfield (#31).
Ranked from least affordable to most affordable, let’s see how far the median income goes in America’s largest cities.
Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
See Next: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s
1. Los Angeles
- % of living expenses covered by income: 79%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$21,634
- Household median income: $80,366
- Annual cost of living: $102,000
- Monthly cost of living: $8,500
Discover More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
2. Miami
- % of living expenses covered by income: 80%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$15,324
- Household median income: $59,390
- Annual cost of living: $74,714
- Monthly cost of living: $6,226
3. New York City
- % of living expenses covered by income: 85%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$14,598
- Household median income: $79,713
- Annual cost of living: $94,311
- Monthly cost of living: $7,859
4. Long Beach, California
- % of living expenses covered by income: 90%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$9,397
- Household median income: $83,969
- Annual cost of living: $93,366
- Monthly cost of living: $7,780
5. San Diego
- % of living expenses covered by income: 96%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$4,430
- Household median income: $104,321
- Annual cost of living: $108,751
- Monthly cost of living: $9,063
6. San Jose, California
- % of living expenses covered by income: 99.6%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$624
- Household median income: $141,565
- Annual cost of living: $142,189
- Monthly cost of living: $11,849
Check Out: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
7. Boston
- % of living expenses covered by income: 107%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $6,323
- Household median income: $94,755
- Annual cost of living: $88,432
- Monthly cost of living: $7,369
8. San Francisco
- % of living expenses covered by income: 107%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $9,447
- Household median income: $141,446
- Annual cost of living: $131,999
- Monthly cost of living: $11,000
9. Oakland, California
- % of living expenses covered by income: 113%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $10,972
- Household median income: $97,369
- Annual cost of living: $86,397
- Monthly cost of living: $7,200
10. Tucson, Arizona
- % of living expenses covered by income: 116%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $7,425
- Household median income: $54,546
- Annual cost of living: $47,121
- Monthly cost of living: $3,927
11. Detroit
- % of living expenses covered by income: 120%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $6,606
- Household median income: $39,575
- Annual cost of living: $32,969
- Monthly cost of living: $2,747
Read Next: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
12. Las Vegas
- % of living expenses covered by income: 120%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $11,958
- Household median income: $70,723
- Annual cost of living: $58,765
- Monthly cost of living: $4,897
13. Fresno, California
- % of living expenses covered by income: 126%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $13,804
- Household median income: $66,804
- Annual cost of living: $53,000
- Monthly cost of living: $4,417
14. Washington, D.C.
- % of living expenses covered by income: 128%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,449
- Household median income: $106,287
- Annual cost of living: $82,838
- Monthly cost of living: $6,903
15. Seattle
- % of living expenses covered by income: 130%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $28,000
- Household median income: $121,984
- Annual cost of living: $93,984
- Monthly cost of living: $7,832
16. Milwaukee
- % of living expenses covered by income: 131%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $12,217
- Household median income: $51,888
- Annual cost of living: $39,671
- Monthly cost of living: $3,306
Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
17. Tampa, Florida
- % of living expenses covered by income: 134%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,029
- Household median income: $71,302
- Annual cost of living: $53,273
- Monthly cost of living: $4,439
18. Portland, Oregon
- % of living expenses covered by income: 135%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,043
- Household median income: $88,792
- Annual cost of living: $65,749
- Monthly cost of living: $5,479
19. Sacramento, California
- % of living expenses covered by income: 136%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,158
- Household median income: $83,753
- Annual cost of living: $61,595
- Monthly cost of living: $5,133
20. Denver
- % of living expenses covered by income: 136%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $24,332
- Household median income: $91,681
- Annual cost of living: $67,349
- Monthly cost of living: $5,612
21. Aurora, Colorado
- % of living expenses covered by income: 138%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,255
- Household median income: $84,320
- Annual cost of living: $61,065
- Monthly cost of living: $5,089
Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
22. Philadelphia
- % of living expenses covered by income: 138%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $16,759
- Household median income: $60,698
- Annual cost of living: $43,939
- Monthly cost of living: $3,662
23. Dallas
- % of living expenses covered by income: 139%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,847
- Household median income: $67,760
- Annual cost of living: $48,913
- Monthly cost of living: $4,076
24. Mesa, Arizona
- % of living expenses covered by income: 139%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,024
- Household median income: $78,779
- Annual cost of living: $56,755
- Monthly cost of living: $4,730
25. Phoenix
- % of living expenses covered by income: 139%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,646
- Household median income: $77,041
- Annual cost of living: $55,395
- Monthly cost of living: $4,616
26. Houston
- % of living expenses covered by income: 141%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,162
- Household median income: $62,894
- Annual cost of living: $44,732
- Monthly cost of living: $3,728
View Next: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025
27. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- % of living expenses covered by income: 141%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,975
- Household median income: $65,604
- Annual cost of living: $46,629
- Monthly cost of living: $3,886
28. Atlanta
- % of living expenses covered by income: 141%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,810
- Household median income: $81,938
- Annual cost of living: $58,128
- Monthly cost of living: $4,844
29. Austin, Texas
- % of living expenses covered by income: 143%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,264
- Household median income: $91,461
- Annual cost of living: $64,197
- Monthly cost of living: $5,350
30. Jacksonville, Florida
- % of living expenses covered by income: 146%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $20,980
- Household median income: $66,981
- Annual cost of living: $46,001
- Monthly cost of living: $3,833
31. Bakersfield, California
- % of living expenses covered by income: 146%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $24,346
- Household median income: $77,397
- Annual cost of living: $53,051
- Monthly cost of living: $4,421
Discover More: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer
32. Charlotte, North Carolina
- % of living expenses covered by income: 148%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,308
- Household median income: $78,438
- Annual cost of living: $53,130
- Monthly cost of living: $4,428
33. Colorado Springs
- % of living expenses covered by income: 148%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,147
- Household median income: $83,198
- Annual cost of living: $56,051
- Monthly cost of living: $4,671
34. Raleigh, North Carolina
- % of living expenses covered by income: 149%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $26,946
- Household median income: $82,424
- Annual cost of living: $55,478
- Monthly cost of living: $4,623
35. El Paso, Texas
- % of living expenses covered by income: 150%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $19,461
- Household median income: $58,734
- Annual cost of living: $39,273
- Monthly cost of living: $3,273
36. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- % of living expenses covered by income: 150%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $19,424
- Household median income: $58,407
- Annual cost of living: $38,983
- Monthly cost of living: $3,249
Be Aware: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy
37. Memphis, Tennessee
- % of living expenses covered by income: 151%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $17,313
- Household median income: $51,211
- Annual cost of living: $33,898
- Monthly cost of living: $2,825
38. San Antonio, Texas
- % of living expenses covered by income: 151%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,284
- Household median income: $62,917
- Annual cost of living: $41,633
- Monthly cost of living: $3,469
39. Arlington, Texas
- % of living expenses covered by income: 153%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,543
- Household median income: $73,519
- Annual cost of living: $47,976
- Monthly cost of living: $3,998
40. Columbus, Ohio
- % of living expenses covered by income: 154%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,789
- Household median income: $65,327
- Annual cost of living: $42,538
- Monthly cost of living: $3,545
41. Baltimore
- % of living expenses covered by income: 154%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,015
- Household median income: $59,623
- Annual cost of living: $38,608
- Monthly cost of living: $3,217
For You: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
42. Chicago
- % of living expenses covered by income: 155%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $26,708
- Household median income: $75,134
- Annual cost of living: $48,426
- Monthly cost of living: $4,035
43. Indianapolis
- % of living expenses covered by income: 158%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,134
- Household median income: $62,995
- Annual cost of living: $39,861
- Monthly cost of living: $3,322
44. Omaha, Nebraska
- % of living expenses covered by income: 161%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,605
- Household median income: $72,708
- Annual cost of living: $45,103
- Monthly cost of living: $3,759
45. Kansas City, Missouri
- % of living expenses covered by income: 162%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,869
- Household median income: $67,449
- Annual cost of living: $41,580
- Monthly cost of living: $3,465
46. Minneapolis
- % of living expenses covered by income: 163%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $30,927
- Household median income: $80,269
- Annual cost of living: $49,342
- Monthly cost of living: $4,112
That’s Interesting: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
47. Fort Worth, Texas
- % of living expenses covered by income: 163%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $29,710
- Household median income: $76,602
- Annual cost of living: $46,892
- Monthly cost of living: $3,908
48. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- % of living expenses covered by income: 164%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $35,473
- Household median income: $90,685
- Annual cost of living: $55,212
- Monthly cost of living: $4,601
49. Wichita, Kansas
- % of living expenses covered by income: 168%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,418
- Household median income: $63,072
- Annual cost of living: $37,654
- Monthly cost of living: $3,138
50. Oklahoma City
- % of living expenses covered by income: 172%
- Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,898
- Household median income: $66,702
- Annual cost of living: $38,804
- Monthly cost of living: $3,234
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the most populated cities, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost-of-living living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Mortgage costs were determined using Zillow Home Value Index for May 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 3, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints
- Mark Cuban Warns of 'Red Rural Recession' -- 4 States That Could Get Hit Hard
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Far the Median Income Goes in America’s Largest Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.