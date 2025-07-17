Here’s How Far the Median Income Goes in America’s Largest Cities

As the cost of living continues to rise, many Americans may wonder how far their salary goes in the largest U.S. cities. While new data from GOBankingRates reveals the median income isn’t enough to cover living costs in every major metro, you may be surprised by the locations where it is enough money. The median income in five major California cities — including the notoriously expensive Bay Area hotspots San Francisco and Oakland — covers each spot’s living expenses.

The GOBankingRates’ research team analyzed the most populated U.S. cities, sourcing key factors like household median income, the cost-of-living indexes and average expenditure costs. Each city’s monthly and annual cost of living was calculated using the average expenditure and mortgage costs. The average annual cost of living and median household income were then used to calculate the amount of coverage this income can cover in each location.

Key Findings

Los Angeles, not San Francisco, ranks as the least affordable city for median income earners. The median income is $80,336, covering just 79% of living expenses and resulting in a negative savings of $21,634 after this income pays the cost of living.

The median income is $80,336, covering just 79% of living expenses and resulting in a negative savings of $21,634 after this income pays the cost of living. Los Angeles, Miami and New York’s median income covers up to just 85% of living expenses. These locations ranked as the top three cities with the least affordable median income, with every city experiencing negative savings after earnings covered living costs: Los Angeles ($21,634), Miami ($15,324) and New York ($14,598).

These locations ranked as the top three cities with the least affordable median income, with every city experiencing negative savings after earnings covered living costs: Los Angeles ($21,634), Miami ($15,324) and New York ($14,598). Seven Texas cities, the most out of any state, were among the 45 cities where the median income covers 100% or more of living expenses. These include Dallas (#23), Houston (#26), Austin (#29), El Paso (#35), San Antonio (#38), Arlington (#39) and Fort Worth (#47).

These include Dallas (#23), Houston (#26), Austin (#29), El Paso (#35), San Antonio (#38), Arlington (#39) and Fort Worth (#47). There are five surprising California cities where earning a median income does cover 100% or more of expenses: San Francisco (#8), Oakland (#9), Fresno (#13), Sacramento (#19) and Bakersfield (#31).

Ranked from least affordable to most affordable, let’s see how far the median income goes in America’s largest cities.

1. Los Angeles

% of living expenses covered by income: 79%

79% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$21,634

-$21,634 Household median income: $80,366

$80,366 Annual cost of living: $102,000

$102,000 Monthly cost of living: $8,500

2. Miami

% of living expenses covered by income: 80%

80% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$15,324

-$15,324 Household median income: $59,390

$59,390 Annual cost of living: $74,714

$74,714 Monthly cost of living: $6,226

3. New York City

% of living expenses covered by income: 85%

85% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$14,598

-$14,598 Household median income: $79,713

$79,713 Annual cost of living: $94,311

$94,311 Monthly cost of living: $7,859

4. Long Beach, California

% of living expenses covered by income: 90%

90% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$9,397

-$9,397 Household median income: $83,969

$83,969 Annual cost of living: $93,366

$93,366 Monthly cost of living: $7,780

5. San Diego

% of living expenses covered by income: 96%

96% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$4,430

-$4,430 Household median income: $104,321

$104,321 Annual cost of living: $108,751

$108,751 Monthly cost of living: $9,063

6. San Jose, California

% of living expenses covered by income: 99.6%

99.6% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: -$624

-$624 Household median income: $141,565

$141,565 Annual cost of living: $142,189

$142,189 Monthly cost of living: $11,849

7. Boston

% of living expenses covered by income: 107%

107% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $6,323

$6,323 Household median income: $94,755

$94,755 Annual cost of living: $88,432

$88,432 Monthly cost of living: $7,369

8. San Francisco

% of living expenses covered by income: 107%

107% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $9,447

$9,447 Household median income: $141,446

$141,446 Annual cost of living: $131,999

$131,999 Monthly cost of living: $11,000

9. Oakland, California

% of living expenses covered by income: 113%

113% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $10,972

$10,972 Household median income: $97,369

$97,369 Annual cost of living: $86,397

$86,397 Monthly cost of living: $7,200

10. Tucson, Arizona

% of living expenses covered by income: 116%

116% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $7,425

$7,425 Household median income: $54,546

$54,546 Annual cost of living: $47,121

$47,121 Monthly cost of living: $3,927

11. Detroit

% of living expenses covered by income: 120%

120% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $6,606

$6,606 Household median income: $39,575

$39,575 Annual cost of living: $32,969

$32,969 Monthly cost of living: $2,747

12. Las Vegas

% of living expenses covered by income: 120%

120% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $11,958

$11,958 Household median income: $70,723

$70,723 Annual cost of living: $58,765

$58,765 Monthly cost of living: $4,897

13. Fresno, California

% of living expenses covered by income: 126%

126% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $13,804

$13,804 Household median income: $66,804

$66,804 Annual cost of living: $53,000

$53,000 Monthly cost of living: $4,417

14. Washington, D.C.

% of living expenses covered by income: 128%

128% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,449

$23,449 Household median income: $106,287

$106,287 Annual cost of living: $82,838

$82,838 Monthly cost of living: $6,903

15. Seattle

% of living expenses covered by income: 130%

130% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $28,000

$28,000 Household median income: $121,984

$121,984 Annual cost of living: $93,984

$93,984 Monthly cost of living: $7,832

16. Milwaukee

% of living expenses covered by income: 131%

131% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $12,217

$12,217 Household median income: $51,888

$51,888 Annual cost of living: $39,671

$39,671 Monthly cost of living: $3,306

17. Tampa, Florida

% of living expenses covered by income: 134%

134% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,029

$18,029 Household median income: $71,302

$71,302 Annual cost of living: $53,273

$53,273 Monthly cost of living: $4,439

18. Portland, Oregon

% of living expenses covered by income: 135%

135% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,043

$23,043 Household median income: $88,792

$88,792 Annual cost of living: $65,749

$65,749 Monthly cost of living: $5,479

19. Sacramento, California

% of living expenses covered by income: 136%

136% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,158

$22,158 Household median income: $83,753

$83,753 Annual cost of living: $61,595

$61,595 Monthly cost of living: $5,133

20. Denver

% of living expenses covered by income: 136%

136% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $24,332

$24,332 Household median income: $91,681

$91,681 Annual cost of living: $67,349

$67,349 Monthly cost of living: $5,612

21. Aurora, Colorado

% of living expenses covered by income: 138%

138% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,255

$23,255 Household median income: $84,320

$84,320 Annual cost of living: $61,065

$61,065 Monthly cost of living: $5,089

22. Philadelphia

% of living expenses covered by income: 138%

138% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $16,759

$16,759 Household median income: $60,698

$60,698 Annual cost of living: $43,939

$43,939 Monthly cost of living: $3,662

23. Dallas

% of living expenses covered by income: 139%

139% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,847

$18,847 Household median income: $67,760

$67,760 Annual cost of living: $48,913

$48,913 Monthly cost of living: $4,076

24. Mesa, Arizona

% of living expenses covered by income: 139%

139% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,024

$22,024 Household median income: $78,779

$78,779 Annual cost of living: $56,755

$56,755 Monthly cost of living: $4,730

25. Phoenix

% of living expenses covered by income: 139%

139% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,646

$21,646 Household median income: $77,041

$77,041 Annual cost of living: $55,395

$55,395 Monthly cost of living: $4,616

26. Houston

% of living expenses covered by income: 141%

141% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,162

$18,162 Household median income: $62,894

$62,894 Annual cost of living: $44,732

$44,732 Monthly cost of living: $3,728

27. Albuquerque, New Mexico

% of living expenses covered by income: 141%

141% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $18,975

$18,975 Household median income: $65,604

$65,604 Annual cost of living: $46,629

$46,629 Monthly cost of living: $3,886

28. Atlanta

% of living expenses covered by income: 141%

141% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,810

$23,810 Household median income: $81,938

$81,938 Annual cost of living: $58,128

$58,128 Monthly cost of living: $4,844

29. Austin, Texas

% of living expenses covered by income: 143%

143% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,264

$27,264 Household median income: $91,461

$91,461 Annual cost of living: $64,197

$64,197 Monthly cost of living: $5,350

30. Jacksonville, Florida

% of living expenses covered by income: 146%

146% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $20,980

$20,980 Household median income: $66,981

$66,981 Annual cost of living: $46,001

$46,001 Monthly cost of living: $3,833

31. Bakersfield, California

% of living expenses covered by income: 146%

146% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $24,346

$24,346 Household median income: $77,397

$77,397 Annual cost of living: $53,051

$53,051 Monthly cost of living: $4,421

32. Charlotte, North Carolina

% of living expenses covered by income: 148%

148% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,308

$25,308 Household median income: $78,438

$78,438 Annual cost of living: $53,130

$53,130 Monthly cost of living: $4,428

33. Colorado Springs

% of living expenses covered by income: 148%

148% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,147

$27,147 Household median income: $83,198

$83,198 Annual cost of living: $56,051

$56,051 Monthly cost of living: $4,671

34. Raleigh, North Carolina

% of living expenses covered by income: 149%

149% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $26,946

$26,946 Household median income: $82,424

$82,424 Annual cost of living: $55,478

$55,478 Monthly cost of living: $4,623

35. El Paso, Texas

% of living expenses covered by income: 150%

150% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $19,461

$19,461 Household median income: $58,734

$58,734 Annual cost of living: $39,273

$39,273 Monthly cost of living: $3,273

36. Tulsa, Oklahoma

% of living expenses covered by income: 150%

150% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $19,424

$19,424 Household median income: $58,407

$58,407 Annual cost of living: $38,983

$38,983 Monthly cost of living: $3,249

37. Memphis, Tennessee

% of living expenses covered by income: 151%

151% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $17,313

$17,313 Household median income: $51,211

$51,211 Annual cost of living: $33,898

$33,898 Monthly cost of living: $2,825

38. San Antonio, Texas

% of living expenses covered by income: 151%

151% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,284

$21,284 Household median income: $62,917

$62,917 Annual cost of living: $41,633

$41,633 Monthly cost of living: $3,469

39. Arlington, Texas

% of living expenses covered by income: 153%

153% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,543

$25,543 Household median income: $73,519

$73,519 Annual cost of living: $47,976

$47,976 Monthly cost of living: $3,998

40. Columbus, Ohio

% of living expenses covered by income: 154%

154% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $22,789

$22,789 Household median income: $65,327

$65,327 Annual cost of living: $42,538

$42,538 Monthly cost of living: $3,545

41. Baltimore

% of living expenses covered by income: 154%

154% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $21,015

$21,015 Household median income: $59,623

$59,623 Annual cost of living: $38,608

$38,608 Monthly cost of living: $3,217

42. Chicago

% of living expenses covered by income: 155%

155% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $26,708

$26,708 Household median income: $75,134

$75,134 Annual cost of living: $48,426

$48,426 Monthly cost of living: $4,035

43. Indianapolis

% of living expenses covered by income: 158%

158% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $23,134

$23,134 Household median income: $62,995

$62,995 Annual cost of living: $39,861

$39,861 Monthly cost of living: $3,322

44. Omaha, Nebraska

% of living expenses covered by income: 161%

161% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,605

$27,605 Household median income: $72,708

$72,708 Annual cost of living: $45,103

$45,103 Monthly cost of living: $3,759

45. Kansas City, Missouri

% of living expenses covered by income: 162%

162% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,869

$25,869 Household median income: $67,449

$67,449 Annual cost of living: $41,580

$41,580 Monthly cost of living: $3,465

46. Minneapolis

% of living expenses covered by income: 163%

163% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $30,927

$30,927 Household median income: $80,269

$80,269 Annual cost of living: $49,342

$49,342 Monthly cost of living: $4,112

47. Fort Worth, Texas

% of living expenses covered by income: 163%

163% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $29,710

$29,710 Household median income: $76,602

$76,602 Annual cost of living: $46,892

$46,892 Monthly cost of living: $3,908

48. Virginia Beach, Virginia

% of living expenses covered by income: 164%

164% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $35,473

$35,473 Household median income: $90,685

$90,685 Annual cost of living: $55,212

$55,212 Monthly cost of living: $4,601

49. Wichita, Kansas

% of living expenses covered by income: 168%

168% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $25,418

$25,418 Household median income: $63,072

$63,072 Annual cost of living: $37,654

$37,654 Monthly cost of living: $3,138

50. Oklahoma City

% of living expenses covered by income: 172%

172% Savings remaining after income covers living costs: $27,898

$27,898 Household median income: $66,702

$66,702 Annual cost of living: $38,804

$38,804 Monthly cost of living: $3,234

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the most populated cities, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost-of-living living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Mortgage costs were determined using Zillow Home Value Index for May 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 3, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Far the Median Income Goes in America’s Largest Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.