Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 9 California Cities

The American Dream — that ideal that the United States is the Land of Opportunity and anyone can take advantage and become upwardly mobile — never gets cheaper. Inflation makes sure of that.

A recent GOBankingRates study revealed the cost of the American Dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities, and it is probably no surprise that California is host to six of the top 10 cities — and $200,000 is the cost of living the Dream in those places.

Check out all nine California cities that made the top 50 and how much the American Dream will cost you in these places.

Sacramento

Household income for the American dream: $150K

$150K Total annual cost of living: $75K

$75K Grocery costs per year: $9,496

$9,496 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864

San Francisco

Household income for the American dream: $297K

$297K Total annual cost of living: $149K

$149K Grocery costs per year: $10,565

$10,565 Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110

San Jose

Household income for the American dream: $319K

$319K Total annual cost of living: $160K

$160K Grocery costs per year: $10,302

$10,302 Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228

Bakersfield

Household income for the American dream: $130K

$130K Total annual cost of living: $65K

$65K Grocery costs per year: $8,970

$8,970 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323

Fresno

Household income for the American dream: $130K

$130K Total annual cost of living: $65K

$65K Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308

San Diego

Household income for the American dream: $242K

$242K Total annual cost of living: $121K

$121K Grocery costs per year: $9,940

$9,940 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660

Oakland

Household income for the American dream: $205K

$205K Total annual cost of living: $102K

$102K Grocery costs per year: $10,085

$10,085 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761

Los Angeles

Household income for the American dream: $234K

$234K Total annual cost of living: $117K

$117K Grocery costs per year: $9,433

$9,433 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007

Long Beach

Household income for the American dream: $215K

$215K Total annual cost of living: $108K

$108K Grocery costs per year: $9,233

$9,233 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321

Methodology: GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 9 California Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.