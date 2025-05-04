Personal Finance

Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 9 California Cities

May 04, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

The American Dream — that ideal that the United States is the Land of Opportunity and anyone can take advantage and become upwardly mobile — never gets cheaper. Inflation makes sure of that.

A recent GOBankingRates study revealed the cost of the American Dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities, and it is probably no surprise that California is host to six of the top 10 cities — and $200,000 is the cost of living the Dream in those places.

Check out all nine California cities that made the top 50 and how much the American Dream will cost you in these places.

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

Sacramento

  • Household income for the American dream: $150K
  • Total annual cost of living: $75K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,496
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864

San Francisco, California, USA city skyline.

San Francisco

  • Household income for the American dream: $297K
  • Total annual cost of living: $149K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,565
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

San Jose

  • Household income for the American dream: $319K
  • Total annual cost of living: $160K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,302
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228
Bakersfield-California

Bakersfield

  • Household income for the American dream: $130K
  • Total annual cost of living: $65K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,970
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323

Fresno

  • Household income for the American dream: $130K
  • Total annual cost of living: $65K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308

San Diego, California, cityscape at the Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego

  • Household income for the American dream: $242K
  • Total annual cost of living: $121K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,940
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660
Downtown Oakland skyline along the banks of Lake Merritt .

Oakland

  • Household income for the American dream: $205K
  • Total annual cost of living: $102K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,085
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

Los Angeles

  • Household income for the American dream: $234K
  • Total annual cost of living: $117K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,433
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007
Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

Long Beach

  • Household income for the American dream: $215K
  • Total annual cost of living: $108K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,233
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321

Methodology: GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

