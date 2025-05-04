Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 9 California Cities

The American Dream — that ideal that the United States is the Land of Opportunity and anyone can take advantage and become upwardly mobile — never gets cheaper. Inflation makes sure of that.
A recent GOBankingRates study revealed the cost of the American Dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities, and it is probably no surprise that California is host to six of the top 10 cities — and $200,000 is the cost of living the Dream in those places.
Check out all nine California cities that made the top 50 and how much the American Dream will cost you in these places.
Sacramento
- Household income for the American dream: $150K
- Total annual cost of living: $75K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,496
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864
San Francisco
- Household income for the American dream: $297K
- Total annual cost of living: $149K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,565
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110
San Jose
- Household income for the American dream: $319K
- Total annual cost of living: $160K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,302
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228
Bakersfield
- Household income for the American dream: $130K
- Total annual cost of living: $65K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,970
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323
Fresno
- Household income for the American dream: $130K
- Total annual cost of living: $65K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,989
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308
San Diego
- Household income for the American dream: $242K
- Total annual cost of living: $121K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,940
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660
Oakland
- Household income for the American dream: $205K
- Total annual cost of living: $102K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,085
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761
Los Angeles
- Household income for the American dream: $234K
- Total annual cost of living: $117K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,433
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007
Long Beach
- Household income for the American dream: $215K
- Total annual cost of living: $108K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,233
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321
Methodology: GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.
