Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 7 Major Texas Cities

The definition of the American dream is probably a little different depending on where you live. But the generally accepted ideal is a married couple with two kids, two cars, a home and at least one pet.

With that concept in mind, GOBankingRates calculated the cost of living across 50 major U.S. cities and then doubled that to account for the money required for a family to achieve the American dream.

In the top cities in Texas, living that lifestyle requires at least $100,000 — with the Austin dream costing over $150,000.

Take a look at the salary needed to achieve the American dream in Texas.

Austin

Household income for the American dream: $153K

$153K Total annual cost of living: $77K

$77K Median income: $91K

$91K Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156

Dallas

Household income for the American dream: $121K

$121K Total annual cost of living: $60K

$60K Median income: $68K

$68K Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873

Arlington

Household income for the American dream: $120K

$120K Total annual cost of living: $60K

$60K Median income: $74K

$74K Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858

Fort Worth

Household income for the American dream: $118K

$118K Total annual cost of living: $59K

$59K Median income: $77K

$77K Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768

Houston

Household income for the American dream: $113K

$113K Total annual cost of living: $57K

$57K Median income: $63K

$63K Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597

San Antonio

Household income for the American dream: $105K

$105K Total annual cost of living: $53K

$53K Median income: $63K

$63K Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482

El Paso

Household income for the American dream: $99K

$99K Total annual cost of living: $50K

$50K Median income: $59K

$59K Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

