Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 7 Major Texas Cities

May 08, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

The definition of the American dream is probably a little different depending on where you live. But the generally accepted ideal is a married couple with two kids, two cars, a home and at least one pet.

With that concept in mind, GOBankingRates calculated the cost of living across 50 major U.S. cities and then doubled that to account for the money required for a family to achieve the American dream.

In the top cities in Texas, living that lifestyle requires at least $100,000 — with the Austin dream costing over $150,000.

Take a look at the salary needed to achieve the American dream in Texas.

Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

Austin

  • Household income for the American dream: $153K
  • Total annual cost of living: $77K
  • Median income: $91K
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156

Dallas, Texas, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

Dallas

  • Household income for the American dream: $121K
  • Total annual cost of living: $60K
  • Median income: $68K
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873

Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

Arlington

  • Household income for the American dream: $120K
  • Total annual cost of living: $60K
  • Median income: $74K
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858
people attend Arts Festival in Fort Worth Texas

Fort Worth

  • Household income for the American dream: $118K
  • Total annual cost of living: $59K
  • Median income: $77K
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768
Houston

Houston

  • Household income for the American dream: $113K
  • Total annual cost of living: $57K
  • Median income: $63K
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

San Antonio

  • Household income for the American dream: $105K
  • Total annual cost of living: $53K
  • Median income: $63K
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482
El Paso, Texas stock photo

El Paso

  • Household income for the American dream: $99K
  • Total annual cost of living: $50K
  • Median income: $59K
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

