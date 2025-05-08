Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 7 Major Texas Cities

The definition of the American dream is probably a little different depending on where you live. But the generally accepted ideal is a married couple with two kids, two cars, a home and at least one pet.
With that concept in mind, GOBankingRates calculated the cost of living across 50 major U.S. cities and then doubled that to account for the money required for a family to achieve the American dream.
In the top cities in Texas, living that lifestyle requires at least $100,000 — with the Austin dream costing over $150,000.
View More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Discover Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Take a look at the salary needed to achieve the American dream in Texas.
Austin
- Household income for the American dream: $153K
- Total annual cost of living: $77K
- Median income: $91K
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156
Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
Discover More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State
Dallas
- Household income for the American dream: $121K
- Total annual cost of living: $60K
- Median income: $68K
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873
Also See: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?
Arlington
- Household income for the American dream: $120K
- Total annual cost of living: $60K
- Median income: $74K
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858
Fort Worth
- Household income for the American dream: $118K
- Total annual cost of living: $59K
- Median income: $77K
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768
Houston
- Household income for the American dream: $113K
- Total annual cost of living: $57K
- Median income: $63K
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597
Learn More: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax
San Antonio
- Household income for the American dream: $105K
- Total annual cost of living: $53K
- Median income: $63K
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482
El Paso
- Household income for the American dream: $99K
- Total annual cost of living: $50K
- Median income: $59K
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Mark Cuban: Trump's Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- How To Get the Most Value From Your Costco Membership in 2025
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 7 Major Texas Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.