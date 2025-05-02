Personal Finance

Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 18 Western Cities

May 02, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Not surprisingly, a six-figure income is a requirement to achieve the American dream if you reside in the Western region of the United States. The amount of money needed, however, does fluctuate depending on your city and state of residence. A comfortable lifestyle in San Jose requires earning at least $319,000 while someone residing in Albuquerque can achieve the same dream for less than $115,000 annually. 

GOBankingRates found the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities and pulled each city in the West.

Find out how much the American dream will cost you in these 18 Western cities.

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $319K
  • Total annual cost of living: $160K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,302
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

San Francisco

  • Household income for the American dream: $297K
  • Total annual cost of living: $149K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,565
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110

Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

San Diego

  • Household income for the American dream: $242K
  • Total annual cost of living: $121K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,940
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660
Downtown Los Angeles stock photo

Los Angeles

  • Household income for the American dream: $234K
  • Total annual cost of living: $117K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,433
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007
Long Beach Harbor with skyline with waterfront and clear skies, CA.

Long Beach, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $215K
  • Total annual cost of living: $108K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,233
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321

The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Seattle

  • Household income for the American dream: $212K
  • Total annual cost of living: $106K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,849
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433
Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

Oakland, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $205K
  • Total annual cost of living: $102K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,085
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

Denver

  • Household income for the American dream: $159K
  • Total annual cost of living: $80K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,233
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,452

Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

Portland, Oregon

  • Household income for the American dream: $156K
  • Total annual cost of living: $78K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,396
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,228
Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

Sacramento, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $150K
  • Total annual cost of living: $75K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,496
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864
LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

Las Vegas

  • Household income for the American dream: $143K
  • Total annual cost of living: $71K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,269
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,656

Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

Mesa, Arizona

  • Household income for the American dream: $138K
  • Total annual cost of living: $68K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,807
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,617
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

Phoenix

  • Household income for the American dream: $136K
  • Total annual cost of living: $68K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,816
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,485
Aerial view to Pioneers museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Household income for the American dream: $134K
  • Total annual cost of living: $67K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,916
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,704

Bakersfield sign in Bakersfield, California.

Bakersfield, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $130K
  • Total annual cost of living: $65K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,970
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323

Fresno, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $130K
  • Total annual cost of living: $65K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Tucson, Arizona

  • Household income for the American dream: $117K
  • Total annual cost of living: $58K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,653
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,983

Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Household income for the American dream: $114K
  • Total annual cost of living: $57K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,699
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,965

Methodology: The largest 50 cities were sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

