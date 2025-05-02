Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 18 Western Cities

Not surprisingly, a six-figure income is a requirement to achieve the American dream if you reside in the Western region of the United States. The amount of money needed, however, does fluctuate depending on your city and state of residence. A comfortable lifestyle in San Jose requires earning at least $319,000 while someone residing in Albuquerque can achieve the same dream for less than $115,000 annually.
Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
GOBankingRates found the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities and pulled each city in the West.
Find out how much the American dream will cost you in these 18 Western cities.
San Jose, California
- Household income for the American dream: $319K
- Total annual cost of living: $160K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,302
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228
Read More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
San Francisco
- Household income for the American dream: $297K
- Total annual cost of living: $149K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,565
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110
That’s Interesting: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
San Diego
- Household income for the American dream: $242K
- Total annual cost of living: $121K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,940
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660
Los Angeles
- Household income for the American dream: $234K
- Total annual cost of living: $117K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,433
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007
Long Beach, California
- Household income for the American dream: $215K
- Total annual cost of living: $108K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,233
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321
Be Aware: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025
Seattle
- Household income for the American dream: $212K
- Total annual cost of living: $106K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,849
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433
Oakland, California
- Household income for the American dream: $205K
- Total annual cost of living: $102K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,085
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761
Denver
- Household income for the American dream: $159K
- Total annual cost of living: $80K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,233
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,452
Explore More: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer
Portland, Oregon
- Household income for the American dream: $156K
- Total annual cost of living: $78K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,396
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,228
Sacramento, California
- Household income for the American dream: $150K
- Total annual cost of living: $75K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,496
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864
Las Vegas
- Household income for the American dream: $143K
- Total annual cost of living: $71K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,269
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,656
Check Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
Mesa, Arizona
- Household income for the American dream: $138K
- Total annual cost of living: $68K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,807
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,617
Phoenix
- Household income for the American dream: $136K
- Total annual cost of living: $68K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,816
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,485
Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Household income for the American dream: $134K
- Total annual cost of living: $67K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,916
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,704
Discover More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
Bakersfield, California
- Household income for the American dream: $130K
- Total annual cost of living: $65K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,970
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323
Fresno, California
- Household income for the American dream: $130K
- Total annual cost of living: $65K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,989
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308
Tucson, Arizona
- Household income for the American dream: $117K
- Total annual cost of living: $58K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,653
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,983
For You: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Household income for the American dream: $114K
- Total annual cost of living: $57K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,699
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,965
Methodology: The largest 50 cities were sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Mark Cuban: Trump's Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- How To Get the Most Value From Your Costco Membership in 2025
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 18 Western Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.