Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 18 Western Cities

Not surprisingly, a six-figure income is a requirement to achieve the American dream if you reside in the Western region of the United States. The amount of money needed, however, does fluctuate depending on your city and state of residence. A comfortable lifestyle in San Jose requires earning at least $319,000 while someone residing in Albuquerque can achieve the same dream for less than $115,000 annually.

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

GOBankingRates found the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities and pulled each city in the West.

Find out how much the American dream will cost you in these 18 Western cities.

San Jose, California

Household income for the American dream: $319K

$319K Total annual cost of living: $160K

$160K Grocery costs per year: $10,302

$10,302 Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228

Read More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

San Francisco

Household income for the American dream: $297K

$297K Total annual cost of living: $149K

$149K Grocery costs per year: $10,565

$10,565 Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110

That’s Interesting: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

San Diego

Household income for the American dream: $242K

$242K Total annual cost of living: $121K

$121K Grocery costs per year: $9,940

$9,940 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660

Los Angeles

Household income for the American dream: $234K

$234K Total annual cost of living: $117K

$117K Grocery costs per year: $9,433

$9,433 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007

Long Beach, California

Household income for the American dream: $215K

$215K Total annual cost of living: $108K

$108K Grocery costs per year: $9,233

$9,233 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321

Be Aware: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Seattle

Household income for the American dream: $212K

$212K Total annual cost of living: $106K

$106K Grocery costs per year: $9,849

$9,849 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433

Oakland, California

Household income for the American dream: $205K

$205K Total annual cost of living: $102K

$102K Grocery costs per year: $10,085

$10,085 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761

Denver

Household income for the American dream: $159K

$159K Total annual cost of living: $80K

$80K Grocery costs per year: $9,233

$9,233 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,452

Explore More: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

Portland, Oregon

Household income for the American dream: $156K

$156K Total annual cost of living: $78K

$78K Grocery costs per year: $9,396

$9,396 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,228

Sacramento, California

Household income for the American dream: $150K

$150K Total annual cost of living: $75K

$75K Grocery costs per year: $9,496

$9,496 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864

Las Vegas

Household income for the American dream: $143K

$143K Total annual cost of living: $71K

$71K Grocery costs per year: $9,269

$9,269 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,656

Check Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Mesa, Arizona

Household income for the American dream: $138K

$138K Total annual cost of living: $68K

$68K Grocery costs per year: $8,807

$8,807 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,617

Phoenix

Household income for the American dream: $136K

$136K Total annual cost of living: $68K

$68K Grocery costs per year: $8,816

$8,816 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,485

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Household income for the American dream: $134K

$134K Total annual cost of living: $67K

$67K Grocery costs per year: $8,916

$8,916 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,704

Discover More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Bakersfield, California

Household income for the American dream: $130K

$130K Total annual cost of living: $65K

$65K Grocery costs per year: $8,970

$8,970 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323

Fresno, California

Household income for the American dream: $130K

$130K Total annual cost of living: $65K

$65K Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308

Tucson, Arizona

Household income for the American dream: $117K

$117K Total annual cost of living: $58K

$58K Grocery costs per year: $8,653

$8,653 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,983

For You: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Household income for the American dream: $114K

$114K Total annual cost of living: $57K

$57K Grocery costs per year: $8,699

$8,699 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,965

Methodology: The largest 50 cities were sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Expensive the American Dream Is in 18 Western Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.