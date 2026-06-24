Here's How Enterprise' Stable Earnings Profile Aids Resilience

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is a leading player in North America’s midstream energy space, with an extensive asset network for the transportation and storage of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), petrochemicals and refined products. The partnership generates mostly fee-based revenues under long-term contracts with its customers, which ensures stable and predictable cash flows across business cycles, limiting exposure to commodity price volatility.

EPD’s highly contracted business model also makes its earnings less vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices. As a provider of critical energy infrastructure, the partnership benefits from relatively inelastic demand for its services. In addition, EPD has highlighted that almost 90% of its long-term contracts include an escalation provision that protects its cash flows and distributions in inflationary business environments.The partnership’s financial position is anchored by its stable cash flows and a strong balance sheet.

Enterprise Products has a strong balance sheet, with nearly $3.3 billion in consolidated liquidity, comprising liquidity available under its credit facilities and unrestricted cash on hand. Its leverage ratio was 3.2x as of March 31, 2026, which lies within its target range of 2.75x-3.25x. The strong balance sheet allows EPD to maintain its resilience across various business cycles and withstand downturns better. The combination of predictable earnings, stable cash flows and balance sheet strength enables EPD to navigate business cycles with ease while continuing to fund growth projects and return capital to unitholders.

KMI and WMB Generate Stable Cash Flows

Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI is a leading midstream energy company that operates the largest natural gas pipeline system in the United States. The company owns and operates nearly 78,000 miles of pipelines, 136 terminals and more than 700 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of working natural gas storage capacity.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB is another leading player in the midstream energy sector that operates a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles, including the Transco and Northwest Pipeline systems. These pipeline systems are among the largest natural gas transportation networks in the United States.

Both companies have a highly contracted business model, resulting in stable cash flows.

EPD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Enterprise Products units have jumped 19.3% over the past year compared with the 13.1% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, EPD trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 11.35X. This is below the broader industry average of 11.74X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past seven days.



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EPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.