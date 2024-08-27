Here's How a Donald Trump Victory Could Transform the Cryptocurrency Market

With November fast approaching, the presidential campaigns are in full swing, and for the first time, crypto has emerged as a central issue gaining attention from both Republicans and Democrats.

Let's take a closer look at where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris stand on crypto and why a Trump victory could be favorable for the crypto industry.

Breaking down Donald Trump's U-Turn

There's a laundry list of examples of former President Trump taking his shots at crypto. In a 2019 post on what was then Twitter (now X), Trump said that he "was not a fan" of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, adding that they "are not money" and their value is "based on thin air."

But things have changed since then.

In July, Trump took the stage as the keynote speaker at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where he made promises to transform the U.S. crypto landscape if elected. He began by declaring that, on his first day in office, he would fire Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, a widely criticized figure within the crypto community for the SEC's crackdown on the industry.

Trump then went on to explain that under his administration, America would become "the Bitcoin mining powerhouse" of the world and that he would even create a strategic Bitcoin stockpile.

Beyond public comments, which hint that Trump might have actually learned a few things about crypto since 2019, his campaign has engaged with the crypto industry and even added leaders of the industry to the team.

For example, back in June, he met with executives of Bitcoin mining companies to talk about policy. In addition, Trump recently appointed Howard Lutnick to lead his transition team if he wins in November. The former head of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial firm with ties to the crypto industry, would be in charge of screening and hiring potential employees of a new Trump administration.

Kamala Harris's unclear stance

The Democrats' stance on crypto has seen some notable shifts recently. While Donald Trump positioned himself as pro-crypto earlier this year, the Democrats showed little inclination to support the industry. However, their attitude has since appeared to softened.

On Aug. 14, top Democrats held a virtual meeting with crypto leaders, including the likes of Mark Cuban among others, to reconsider the party's position on digital assets. Notably absent from the call was Kamala Harris. After the discussion, Senator Chuck Schumer expressed optimism that pro-crypto legislation could become a priority, aiming to ensure that "the United States maintains its status as the most innovative country in the world."

Despite these developments, Harris's stance on crypto remains uncertain. At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she unveiled the administration's 92-page policy document, which made no mention of crypto, a contrast to Trump, whose policy agenda included clear, substantial support for digital assets.

Moreover, Harris seems to be surrounding herself with advisors who could be described as crypto skeptics. She has brought on board two of Joe Biden's advisors, both of whom have a history of aligning with some of Washington D.C.'s most vocal crypto critics, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Although the Democrats and Harris appear to be recalibrating their stance on crypto, their efforts seem to be halting at best.

Keeping the bigger picture in mind

Only time will tell if Trump will follow through on his promises or if his recent statements were merely a bid to win some votes. However, on the surface, his plans and policies for crypto are encouraging.

Yet, this brings us to what might be the most crucial aspect of this election in relation to crypto.

In the frenzy of an election year, it's easy to get swept up in the political back-and-forth between candidates. But during such times, it's important to take a step back and view the larger picture.

Imagine telling someone 15 years ago that in the 2024 presidential election, Bitcoin and crypto would be topics of political discussion. Just think about how far the crypto industry has come.

This progress alone highlights the remarkable strides the asset class has made, and it will likely continue to advance regardless of who becomes the next president. Although a Trump presidency may be more favorable for crypto, the industry's momentum doesn't depend on any one candidate at this point.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.