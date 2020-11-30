Here's How Dollar General (DG) Looks Just Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Dollar General Corporation DG is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Dec 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.1 billion, indicating growth of 15.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, the bottom line of this discount retailer is expected to improve year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has increased by a couple of cents to $1.97 over the past 30 days. Notably, the figure suggests a sharp improvement from $1.42 reported in the year-ago period.



Notably, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Goodlettsville, TN-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin of 27.9%.

Key Factors to Note

Dollar General’s efficient pricing strategy, private label offerings, effective inventory management and operational initiatives have been driving sales. The company’s top-line performance is also likely to have benefited from coronavirus-led demand and shift to dine-at-home trend.



In order to boost traffic, Dollar General has been focusing on both consumables and non-consumables categories. The company has also been offering “better-for-you” products at affordable prices. Additionally, it has been expanding cooler facilities to enhance the sale of perishable items. Moreover, initiatives such as DG Pickup and DG GO! mobile checkout aimed at providing convenient and contactless shopping experience are noteworthy.



Backed by the aforementioned tailwinds, Dollar General boasts an impressive same-store sales trend. Rise in average transaction and customer traffic have been driving the metric. On its last earnings call, management informed that from Aug 1 through Aug 25, same-store sales have risen roughly 15% compared with prior-year period.



However, we note that any unprecedented increase in distribution and transportation costs, higher payroll expenses, and rise in expenses associated to maintain safe work and shopping environments might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Dollar General this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Dollar General has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Kroger KR presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Casey's General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

