Here's How Diageo (DEO) is Placed Just Ahead of FY22 Earnings

Diageo Plc DEO is scheduled to release preliminary results for fiscal 2022 on Jul 28. The company has been benefiting from the recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade channel and market share gains. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds have been hurting the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s performance.



The alcoholic beverage company, which reports on a half-yearly basis, posted robust sales growth, operating margin expansion and productivity savings, which aided earnings in the first half of fiscal 2022. It recorded pre-exceptional earnings per share growth of 22.5% (in local currency) in the first half of fiscal 2022, with 15.8% sales growth.

Key Factors to Note

Strong consumer demand in the off-trade channel and recovery of the on-trade channel in key markets are likely to have aided Diageo’s top and bottom lines in fiscal 2022. Improved market share has been supported by favorable industry trends, with expanding market share of spirits and continued premiumization efforts. Driven by these and robust organic sales growth trends, Diageo is anticipated to have retained its strong performance in fiscal 2022. Organic sales in fiscal 2022 are expected to have benefited from robust growth across all regions, backed by effective marketing and exceptional commercial execution.



Strong recovery in the gross margin and operating cost leverage, along with higher marketing investments, are likely to have aided organic operating margin growth in fiscal 2022. Supply productivity savings and price increases, which have been offsetting higher cost inflation, are also expected to have boosted margins.



The company has also been gaining from consumer-led marketing and innovation. Its fiscal 2022 performance is expected to have benefited from efforts to leverage its existing e-commerce capabilities and accelerate investments in the online platform to cater to online demand.



On its last earnings call, the company expected organic sales momentum to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. Although management anticipated near-term volatility to continue, it hinted at efficiently navigating through the supply-chain disruptions in fiscal 2022. The company also expected to gain from the resilience in off-trade and the continued recovery in the on-trade channel.



For fiscal 2022, DEO expected consumer demand to be resilient in North America, driving net sales growth. Continued innovation and effective marketing are also anticipated to have underpinned growth in North America. In Europe, the company is expected to have benefitted from the continued on-trade recovery and resilient off-trade channel. In the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America and the Caribbean, it anticipated building on the momentum witnessed in the first half, with expectations of disruptions from COVID-19 to persist in these markets.



The company predicted organic operating profit to increase more than organic net sales in the second half of fiscal 2022. The operating margin is expected to have improved in the second half of fiscal 2022, driven by growth in sales volumes, positive channel mix and premiumization trends. It expected the focus on everyday efficiencies and revenue growth management to offset the impacts of the inflationary cost pressures. The interest expense rate is anticipated to be 2.7-3% for fiscal 2022.



However, Diageo has been witnessing inflationary pressures, driven by higher commodity costs, particularly agave, energy expenses and supply disruptions.



On its last earnings call, the company anticipated continued near-term volatility in some markets. The company expected to invest continually in marketing and commercial capabilities in fiscal 2022, particularly in North America and China. It expected the continued impacts of rising inflationary pressures to partly hurt margins.



The company also anticipated negative impacts of foreign exchange to hurt net sales and the operating profit in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, it expected the adverse currency impacts to be significantly lower than that witnessed in the first half of fiscal 2022.

Looking for Lucrative Picks? Check These

Here are some companies you may want to consider this earnings season.



Lamb Weston LW has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings. The consensus mark for LW’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, which suggests 6.03% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for Lamb Weston’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to 51 cents per share. The consensus estimate for LW’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings suggests growth of 15.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Archer Daniels Midland ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for ADM’s quarterly earnings has moved up 3.6% in the past 30 days to $1.75 per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 31.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Archer Daniels’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $25.3 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The consensus mark for CMG’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.24 billion, which suggests a rise of 18.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chipotle’s second-quarter earnings has moved down 0.2% to $9.02 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for CMG indicates 20.9% growth from $7.46 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.