Here's How Coty (COTY) is Positioned Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Coty Inc. COTY is slated to come up with second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 5. The cosmetics giant has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average. Let’s see how the company is positioned ahead of the upcoming quarterly results.



Estimates Picture



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 24 cents per share, flat compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure. Notably, the consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days. Also, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2,342 million, which suggests a decline of 6.7% the year-ago quarter’s level.

Coty Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coty Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coty Inc. Quote

Factors at Play



Coty has been struggling with hurdles in the Consumer Beauty segment. Persistent softness in mass beauty categories along with reductions in shelf space in North America has been a headwind. Additionally, the divestiture of Younique (concluded on September 16) is a concern.



Nevertheless, the Luxury segment has been benefiting from solid consumer demand and prudent innovations. Additionally, strong brand performance has been driving the unit. Further, the company has been gaining from broader e-commerce operations. In this regard, the company’s partnerships with online retailers bode well. Also, Coty has been undertaking other transformation initiatives like streamlining operations and upgrading systems. Moreover, the company’s focus on cost-reduction efforts bodes well.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coty this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Coty carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -3.01%.



Stocks With Favorable Combinations



Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Post Holdings, Inc. POST presently has an Earnings ESP of +5.47% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Campbell Soup Company CPB presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.34% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.