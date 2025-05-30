Here’s How the Cost of Being a Bridesmaid Breaks Down and How To Manage It, According to Rachel Cruze

Being asked to be a bridesmaid is a special honor that many cherish. It means standing by your friend or family member on one of the most important days of their life. But as joyful as it is, being a bridesmaid can also be stressful on your budget.

Read Next: Clever Ways To Save Money That Actually Work in 2025

Find Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In a recent Instagram post, financial expert Rachel Cruze shed light on just how much this role can cost and offered practical advice on how to manage those expenses without stress.

Also see the seven top ways people pay for weddings.

The True Cost of Being a Bridesmaid

The financial commitment of being a bridesmaid can catch many bridesmaids-to-be off guard. Cruze explained that the total cost can range widely depending on the type of wedding, location and the expectations involved.

According to Cruze, on average, bridesmaids spend between $1,500 and $2,500 for local weddings, while destination weddings can push costs higher — $3,000 to $5,000 or more.

Let’s break down where that money typically goes.

Check Out: 8 Frugal Habits You Should Never Quit, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Wardrobe and Beauty Expenses

A significant portion of the cost comes from the attire and beauty preparations required for the wedding day. Here are a few of those expenses and how they break down, according to Cruze.

Dress: Bridesmaid dresses often cost between $130 and $208, but this can vary depending on the designer and style.

Alterations: To get the perfect fit, alterations might add another $30 to $100.

Shoes and accessories: These essentials can easily add $120 or more.

Hair and makeup: Professional styling is often expected, with costs ranging from $120 to $250.

All told, the wardrobe and beauty essentials can total anywhere from $400 to $700, depending on the type of wedding.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Beyond the wedding day itself, bridesmaids often participate in several events leading up to the big day, which can add up quickly. Here are the different events and how much they could cost, according to Cruze.

Bachelorette party: This can be the most expensive pre-wedding event, often costing around $1,300 for one to two days and up to $1,650 for longer celebrations.

Bridal shower contributions: Expect to spend between $100 and $500, depending on the scale of the event.

Gifts: Bridesmaids typically give gifts for the bridal shower, wedding and sometimes other events, averaging $50 to $125 per gift.

Altogether, Cruze said these celebrations can tack on $1,500 or more.

Total Estimated Costs

Bringing all these elements together, the overall cost of being a bridesmaid looks like this, per Cruze:

Local weddings: $1,500 to $2,500

Formal or black-tie weddings: $2,000 to $3,000

Destination weddings: $3,000 to $5,000-plus

It’s good to know that you may need to spend several thousand dollars to attend someone else’s wedding. This way, you can be informed when accepting the role and make a plan to budget and manage your costs.

How To Manage Bridesmaid Costs

You can enjoy the bridesmaid experience without financial stress using thoughtful planning and communication. Here are some cost management tips from Cruze for bridesmaids to use.

Have Open Communication With the Bride

Having an honest conversation with the bride well in advance of the wedding and events will be the best way to reduce financial stress. Discuss what she envisions for the wedding, the expected expenses and what fits within your budget.

Brides often appreciate transparency and may be willing to adjust plans or offer flexibility if they know your financial limits.

Use a Budgeting App To Plan Ahead

Cruze recommended leveraging technology to stay on top of your finances. Using a budgeting app allows you to create specific savings categories for all upcoming wedding-related costs — dresses, travel, gifts, parties and more.

According to Forbes’ list of the best budgeting apps for 2025, the best app for setting goals in YNAB, and the best app for tracking spending is PocketGuard.

No matter which app you choose to use, by budgeting and consistently saving money every month, you’ll be prepared for the big expenses when they come up.

Consider Renting or Buying Secondhand Attire

Cruze suggested looking into renting a bridesmaid dress. You could also try purchasing a gently used one to cut down on wardrobe expenses.

Online platforms and local boutiques may offer rentals or sales of formalwear (new or secondhand) at a fraction of the cost of buying new. The Knot highlighted Poshmark, ThredUp, Borrowing Magnolia, Nearly Newlywed and Vestiaire Collective as a few places former bridesmaids can sell their used dresses for others to buy.

This can significantly reduce the $400 to $700 wardrobe and beauty budget.

Pool Resources for Group Gifts

Instead of each bridesmaid buying separate gifts, Cruze suggested bridesmaids consider combining their money to give a collective, meaningful present. This can not only ease individual costs but also allow you to give something more substantial and memorable.

For those who need ideas, Crate and Barrel suggested kitchen items, furniture, and specialty items like a wine cellar or artwork as a few group gift ideas.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How the Cost of Being a Bridesmaid Breaks Down and How To Manage It, According to Rachel Cruze

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.