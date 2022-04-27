Here's How Colgate (CL) is Poised Just Before Q1 Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is expected to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 numbers on Apr 29, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.42 billion, which indicates a rise of 1.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s bottom line is 74 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The Consensus mark for earnings has moved down by 2 cents in the past 30 days.



The company has delivered an earnings surprise of 0.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

ColgatePalmolive Company Price and EPS Surprise

ColgatePalmolive Company price-eps-surprise | ColgatePalmolive Company Quote

Key Aspects to Note

The leading global consumer products company is expected to have gained from consumer demand for personal care, hygiene and home care products. Colgate has been driving growth via product innovation, in-store implementation and expansion plans. Increased focus on premiumization and digital transformation also bodes well. These are likely to have aided the first-quarter 2022 performance.



Colgate’s top-line performance is expected to have benefited from increased product pricing to combat rising costs.



The company has been focused on the premiumization of its Oral Care portfolio through major innovations. Its premium innovation products, including CO. by Colgate, Colgate Elixir toothpaste and Colgate enzyme whitening toothpaste, have been performing well. This is expected to have boosted organic sales growth for its oral care business in the first quarter.



Colgate’s Hill's business has been witnessing momentum, which is expected to have delivered sales growth in the first quarter. Strength in Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Science Diet has been aiding sales for the segment. The company’s newly launched Prescription Diet Derm Complete has been gaining market share. This is expected to have boosted sales in the first quarter.



Expanding product availability through enhanced distribution to newer markets and channels is one of Colgate’s priorities to improve organic sales. The company has been aggressively expanding into faster growth channels, while extending the geographic footprint of its brands. Colgate has also been focused on expanding the availability of its products through the e-commerce channel, as more consumers are using online services for their essential needs. Gains from its expansion efforts are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



However, a deleverage in advertising and SG&A expenses, and raw-material cost inflation are expected to have been concerning. Elevated logistic expenses are also likely to have been headwinds. This is expected to have hurt the gross margin in the first quarter.



The company has also been witnessing restricted mobility and supply-chain disruptions from the pandemic, along with a rise in raw material and logistics costs.



On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management anticipated headwinds related to raw materials to be pronounced in first-quarter 2022.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Colgate this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Colgate has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +0.19%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Church & Dwight Co. CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.69% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports the first-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHD’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, which suggests growth of 3.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 76 cents per share, suggesting an 8.4% decline from the year-ago reported number. CHD has delivered an earnings beat of 8.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Hershey HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.84% and a Zacks Rank #3. HSY is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the first-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.48 billion, which suggests growth of 8.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $2.10 per share, suggesting growth of 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. HSY has delivered an earnings beat of 4.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Estee Lauder Companies EL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. EL is anticipated to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.29 billion, indicating an improvement of 11.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s bottom line has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to $1.63 per share. However, the consensus estimate suggests growth of 0.6% from the prior-year quarter. EL has delivered an earnings beat of 26.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.