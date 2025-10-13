Here's How China Sent Shares of Standard Lithium Surging Today

Key Points

Investors are buying into the idea that the company will be a net winner from the trade conflict.

JPMorgan Chase has recently made a significant investment commitment that aligns with the interests of lithium materials companies.

10 stocks we like better than Standard Lithium ›

Share in Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) rose by a whopping 15.3% before 1 p.m. ET today. The move comes as the market digests China's latest move in the trade conflict and the favorable consequences of it for Standard Lithium.

China retaliates

China's Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs announced export controls on lithium batteries and other critical materials in the lithium-ion supply chain. As of Nov. 8, any Chinese company looking to export certain lithium battery materials needs to apply for a license from the State Council's commerce department.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The controls give China, a country that dominates the lithium battery production market, significant leverage in its trade negotiations with the U.S. The announcement also highlights the importance of the U.S. securing its own supply chain of materials critical to battery production and the EV supply chain in general.

That's where Standard Lithium and its two key lithium-brine-bearing properties in the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas come into play. Investors are speculating that the "near-commercial lithium company" will be a net winner from the latest developments, not least because JPMorgan Chase has recently pledged to invest $1.5 trillion in its "Security and Resilience Initiative."

It's enough to get the market excited. Still, investors should never forget that it will be some time before the company generates any revenue. There are no guarantees of future outside investment or the price of lithium materials.

Should you invest $1,000 in Standard Lithium right now?

Before you buy stock in Standard Lithium, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Standard Lithium wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.