Here's How Buckle (BKE) is Poised Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings

The Buckle, Inc. BKE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 numbers on Mar 13, before market open. In the trailing four quarters, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company beat the consensus mark by 12.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings remained stable over the past 30 days at 88 cents. However, the figure suggests a rise of 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and EPS Surprise

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-eps-surprise | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

Key Things to Note



Buckle is on track with efforts, such as enhancing marketing efficiency, store remodeling and technology upgrades. It has been witnessing growth in online sales for a while now. Moreover, the company has been experiencing positive results across most of its key categories — men’s, women’s and footwear. Strength in Hey Dude brand, largely driven by exclusive styles and selection of boots, is likely to continue boosting the company’s footwear category. These factors are contributing to Buckle’s top-line performance.



Last month, Buckle has released its sales data for the quarter under review. For the fiscal fourth quarter, comparable store sales (comps) grew 3.3%, while net sales increased 2.5% to $271 million.



However, any deleverage in SG&A rate and other costs might show on margins. Stiff competition in the industry is an additional woe.



What Our Zacks Model Says



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Buckle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Although Buckle carries a Zacks Rank #1, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.



Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates



Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination to post an earnings beat:



The Gap, Inc. GPS has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RH RH has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Children's Place PLCE has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.