Here's How Buckle (BKE) is Poised Just Ahead of Q3 Earnings

The Buckle, Inc. BKE is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Nov 19, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is $259.6 million, suggesting growth of 3.4% year over year.



We note that the company registered sales increase in all the three months of the quarter. The apparel, footwear, and accessories retailer registered net sales growth of 23.6%, 17.3%, and 43% in October, September, and August, respectively.



Yet, the bottom line is expected to decline on a year-over-year basis. For quarterly earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents indicates a decline of 11% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



This Kearney, NE-based company has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.

Key Factors to Note

Strength in Buckle’s men’s and women’s divisions as well as gains from the online business have most likely boosted the company’s sales in the fiscal third quarter. Categories like accessory, footwear, dresses, tops, and denim as well as its private label business have been performing well. No wonder the company has been focused on enhancing omni-channel capabilities. It has also been expanding assortment offerings to meet consumers’ altering preferences. Further, the company’s store-expansion and remodeling efforts have been fruitful.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism about the quarterly performance, any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses may have been a concern. The metric has been increasing on higher incentive compensation accruals and elevated store labor-related expenses. The company has also been battling several challenges in relation to the supply chain owing to the coronavirus outbreak. These headwinds might have weighed on BKE’s profitability in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Buckle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although Buckle carries a Zacks Rank #1, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are a few companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings for the to-be-reported quarter:



Macy's M currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.77% and a Zacks Rank #1. It is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 19.2% in the past seven days to 31 cents per share, suggesting a substantial improvement from a loss of 19 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Macy's quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.3 billion, which suggests growth of 32.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. M delivered an earnings surprise of 269.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lowe's Companies LOW currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank of 2. It is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 2.2% in the past seven days to $2.32 per share, suggesting 17.2% growth from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lowe's quarterly revenues is pegged at $21.8 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LOW delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Foot Locker FL currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top- and bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 0.8% in the past seven days to $1.32 per share, suggesting 9.1% growth from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Foot Locker’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, which suggests a rise of 0.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. FL delivered an earnings surprise of 73.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

