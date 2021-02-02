Here's How Brookfield Renewable's Latest Acquisition Is Very Different

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has proven to be an incredible investment. Over the past year, total returns are more than 84%, and investors have enjoyed almost 700% in total returns over the past decade. And the bulk of those gains have come from utility-scale power production from a combination of hydroelectric, wind, and solar production.

However, the company recently made a move into a different area for solar, acquiring more than 300 megawatts of renewable energy production capacity from Exelon that's not coming from big wind or solar farms. In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 14, "The Wrap" host Jason Hall explains how this new group of assets is different, as well as how it affects his thinking on Brookfield Renewable.

Jason Hall: Question: "Any thoughts on Brookfield Renewable's acquisition of Exelon's solar portfolio, and also about the stock split?"

First thing, they just purchased about 360, 350 megawatts of power production from some existing distributed solar. This is distributed solar.

The thing that's really interesting about this is that most of the solar that they own now is utility scale. These are the big, giant, mega-projects that they sell the power to utilities. Distributed solar is rooftop solar. It's commercial solar, it's solar, on the top of your house, it's on top of a Walmart, on top of a parking deck.

This is a little bit different. It's a little bit of a different move. If there's any company I want to give the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this stuff, it's Brookfield. It's going to take time to play out, but my guess is they've figured they can make money, they've figured out what the risks are. But it's the first time I've seen them going into anything that's distributed. That's interesting that they're moving some money into that direction.

Jason Hall owns shares of Brookfield Renewable Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.