Here's How BP Enhances Financial Strength With Deleveraging Efforts

BP plc BP is strengthening its balance sheet through a disciplined debt-reduction strategy. The company reduced its net debt from $38.9 billion in 2020 to $22.2 billion in 2025, reflecting meaningful progress in deleveraging efforts. Although net debt increased to $25.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, the British energy major remains committed to lowering it to $14-$18 billion by the end of 2027. BP intends to achieve this goal through a combination of asset-sale proceeds, cost reductions, debt repayments and prudent capital allocation.

A key component of the strategy is portfolio optimization and asset monetization. BP expects to generate $9-$10 billion in divestment and other proceeds in 2026, including approximately $6 billion from the planned sale of Castrol. Management has indicated that excess cash from these transactions will be directed toward reducing leverage and strengthening the balance sheet. The anticipated unwinding of working-capital balances is expected to provide further cash that can be used to support debt reduction.

BP is also simplifying its capital structure by reducing hybrid financing obligations. The company plans to redeem €2.5 billion of perpetual hybrid bonds in 2026 and lower total hybrid capital from approximately $13.3 billion to $9 billion by the end of 2027. Alongside these actions, BP is targeting $6.5-$7.5 billion of structural cost savings by 2027 to enhance cash generation. Collectively, these initiatives are expected to lower financing costs, improve financial flexibility and free up additional cash flow for shareholder returns and future growth opportunities.

Are YPF & OXY Expanding Investment Opportunities via Deleveraging?

YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY are energy companies that are benefiting from lowering their debt levels to expand investment opportunities.

Occidental Petroleum has achieved significant deleveraging, reducing its total debt by $13.9 billion in 22 months and lowering its principal debt to $13.3 billion. OXY expects to reduce its debt burden further to $10 billion going forward.

The integrated energy firm, YPF, repaid approximately $750 million in debt during the first four months of 2026 while effectively lowering future debt maturities and reducing its overall cost of debt.

Aggressively paying down principal debt significantly improves financial flexibility for YPF and OXY. By lowering financing costs and fortifying their balance sheets, both companies are better equipped to navigate commodity volatility, pursue high-yield opportunities and drive long-term competitive growth.

BP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BP shares have gained 24.8% over the past year compared with 25.1% growth of the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, BP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 2.82X. This is below the broader industry average of 5.93X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter and third quarter of 2026 earnings has been unchanged over the past seven days. Meanwhile, for the full-year 2026, BP’s earnings estimates have seen downward revisions.



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BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.