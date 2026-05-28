Here's How BP is Balancing Fossil Fuels & Renewables for Cleaner Air

Air quality continues to deteriorate globally due to rising emissions from transportation, industrial activity and rapid urbanization, increasing risks to public health and the environment. In response to these challenges, governments and industries are prioritizing cleaner energy solutions by adopting low-emission fuels, stricter standards and sustainable technologies to support the global energy transition. BP plc BP is positioning itself for this transition by combining its traditional fossil fuels operations with expanding renewable energy and low-carbon businesses.

BP has built a strong renewable portfolio, spanning solar, wind and bioenergy, by utilizing capital-light partnerships to reduce risk. The company continues to expand its solar and battery storage presence through partnerships such as Lightsource bp, while its JERA Nex bp joint venture strengthens its offshore wind platform. BP has also established a growing position in renewable natural gas through Archaea Energy, supporting cleaner fuel demand across transportation and energy-intensive industries.

Beyond its renewable portfolio, BP is focusing on difficult-to-decarbonize sectors to help significantly lower atmospheric emissions. The company is advancing this goal by developing low-carbon hydrogen production facilities and large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. Through these strategic partnerships and targeted investments, BP continues to strengthen its long-term energy transition strategy while supporting global efforts to lower emissions and improve air quality.

CVX & XOM Focus on Reducing Emissions

Other leading integrated energy giants Chevron Corporation CVX and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM are actively advancing initiatives to improve air quality.

Chevron is reducing emissions by investing in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies to trap carbon dioxide underground. CVX is increasing its production of renewable fuels, including biodiesel, renewable natural gas and hydrogen, to help reduce emissions.

Like BP, ExxonMobil has established its own low carbon solutions business. Through this division, XOM is building large-scale CCS facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast, a vital energy-producing corridor, to safely capture and isolate industrial emissions.

BP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BP shares have gained 42.7% over the past year compared with the 44.5% growth of the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, BP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 3.11X. This is below the broader industry average of 6.42X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP's 2026 earnings has been unchanged over the past seven days.



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BP currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.