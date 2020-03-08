Here's How Bilibili Gained 19% Last Month Thanks to the Coronavirus

What happened

Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 19.2% in February 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Chinese short-form video service emerged as a positive play on the coronavirus outbreak.

So what

As residents of the virus hotbed Wuhan were ordered to stay home in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease, Bilibili's video-sharing functions helped Wuhan residents report their experiences while also providing some much-needed entertainment in dark times. The company leaned into this opportunity by giving users in the locked-down region free access to some of its premium content. The stock jumped 14% higher when that move was announced.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Most Chinese stocks are struggling under the weight of the coronavirus but the disease has turned out to be a positive experience for this particular company. Bilibili and other media-streaming specialists are poised to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic as consumers who stay home could use some user-friendly entertainment. This company's twist of offering video-sharing functions and running commentary on published videos also expands Bilibili's stature as a news-sharing hub. In short, I expect Bilibili to crush analyst expectations in its fourth-quarter report on March 17, and the company can thank the virus scare for a significant part of that surprise.

10 stocks we like better than Bilibili

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bilibili wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bilibili. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.