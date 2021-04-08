Here's How Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is Poised for Q4 Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Apr 14, 2021. The leading specialty retailer is likely to deliver revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents, suggesting a decline of 29% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $2.61 billion, indicating a 15.9% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 60%. However, its bottom line beat estimates by 94.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. price-eps-surprise | Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Quote

Key Points to Note

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the few retailers that have been benefiting from consumers’ shift to online shopping amid the pandemic. The company has been witnessing robust sales trends in the digital platform since fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Its digital unit has been gaining from Buy-Online-Pick-Up-In-Store and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Additionally, strong digital sales have been more than offsetting the in-store comps decline, aiding comparable sales (comps) growth. The persistence of positive trends in comps and digital business is likely to have bolstered the company’s top line in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Additionally, its efforts to expedite the delivery and supply-chain network through the conversion of Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores in the United States and Canada into regional fulfillment centers have been paying off. Also, it partnered with Shipt to launch a same-day delivery service in its namesake and buybuy baby stores, which is likely to have aided sales. Gains from these actions are also likely to get reflected in the company’s robust digital sales results for the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, stringent cost-cutting actions and strong financial position are likely to have contributed to bottom-line growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Nonetheless, the company is expected to have witnessed continued COVID-related headwinds like dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses. Also, adversities in the BABY business due to COVID-19 as well as the sale of non-core businesses and store closures are likely to have impacted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management predicted that the aforementioned headwinds will weigh on its fiscal fourth-quarter top line. In fact, total enterprise comps are envisioned to be nearly flat year over year, with net sales expected to decline at a double-digit rate. Moreover, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bed Bath & Beyond this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

