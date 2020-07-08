Here's How Atlassian Stock Gained 50% in the First Half of 2020

What happened

Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 49.8% in the first half of 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of cloud-based project management tools is thriving due the sudden proliferation of remote workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what

Atlassian's popular suite of business collaboration tools always looked like a good fit for a business world leaning toward more widespread remote work policies, and the company delivered on that promise in spades. The third-quarter report at the tail end of May crushed analyst expectations across the board, as earnings rose 19% year over year on a 47% revenue increase.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The company launched both a free version of its core products and a stronger enterprise package backed by a 99.95% uptime commitment, all in the third quarter. These product bundles were a direct response to the high demand amid the COVID-19 crisis, enabling both large and small businesses to take Atlassian's solutions for a spin during a generally challenging business period. Atlassian continues to focus on maximal revenue growth and the company saw it as a mistake when operating margin widened in the second quarter. If executives had seen that period's windfall coming, they would have reinvested it into hiring more software engineers. In other words, Atlassian is a premium growth stock at heart.

10 stocks we like better than Atlassian

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Atlassian wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Atlassian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.