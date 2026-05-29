Here's How Assurant Leverages Technology to Power Long-Term Growth

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has increasingly embedded technology into its business model to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, improve claims management and support its connected living ecosystem. The company leverages advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and digital platforms across its mobile device protection, vehicle service contracts and insurance businesses.



In its Connected Living segment, Assurant uses AI-driven analytics, automation and proprietary SaaS platforms to optimize device trade-ins, pricing, refurbishment and lifecycle management, helping maximize resale value and reduce e-waste. The company also deploys automation, robotics and digital diagnostics in its device care centers to accelerate repairs and improve efficiency. Assurant offers digital claims processing, predictive analytics and personalized customer support to speed claim settlements and improve retention.



Assurant has introduced innovative solutions such as Carbon IQ, which uses data and analytics to measure the carbon footprint of connected devices throughout their lifecycle, supporting sustainability goals. Technology adoption enables Assurant to improve operational efficiency, lower costs, enhance customer satisfaction and strengthen long-term growth prospects.



Assurant Feature Exchange (AFX) is a patent-pending technology platform of Assurant designed to simplify the creation, customization, management and evolution of insurance and protection products. It is part of Assurant’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at improving speed, flexibility and customer personalization across mobile, retail, connected living, and automotive markets. AFX complements Assurant’s broader digital platform, APEX (Assurant Product Experience Exchange), which enables partners to embed AIZ’s insurance, claims management and protection services into digital customer journeys through APIs, websites and widgets.



Assurant launched F&I On Demand in January 2026 as a full-service, virtual finance and insurance (F&I) solution for automobile dealerships facing staffing shortages and operational bottlenecks in their F&I departments. F&I On Demand uses a patent-pending scheduling platform that connects dealerships with Assurant’s trained virtual F&I specialists on demand. This technology-driven approach aims to increase transparency and improve customer confidence in protection products. The launch of F&I On Demand supports Assurant’s growth by expanding the technology-enabled automotive ecosystem, reinforcing its position beyond traditional insurance.



Technology plays a critical role in improving the earnings and profitability of the multi-line insurer by driving efficiency, lowering costs, enhancing customer retention and creating new revenue opportunities across its businesses, all of which support stronger earnings growth and long-term profitability.

What About Other Players?

Chubb Limited CB is considered a strong user of technology, particularly in commercial insurance, cyber insurance, underwriting analytics and risk modeling. Chubb Limited relies on technology mainly to improve underwriting, claims processing, cyber protection and distribution efficiency. Chubb Limited is adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, industry data and catastrophe models to assess business risks more accurately rather than relying only on traditional underwriting. These measures enable better pricing and risk selection, which usually lead to lower combined ratios and stronger underwriting profitability.



First American Financial Corporation FAF has increasingly embedded technology into its business model to improve efficiency, reduce fraud risk, accelerate real estate closings and enhance customer experience across title insurance, settlement and mortgage services. First American is at the forefront of digitization, driving innovation to improve the customer experience, enhance security, accelerate transactions and make First American the preferred choice for title insurance and settlement services. By leveraging AI, machine learning and advanced data assets, the company accelerates transaction timelines, minimizes risk and provides digital platforms for real estate professionals and consumers.

AIZ’s Price Performance

Shares of AIZ have gained 21.9% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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AIZ’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 2.1X is lower than the industry average of 2.52X. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for AIZ

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 3.9% and 1.3%, respectively, in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for AIZ’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



AIZ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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