Here's How to Approach Aeva Stock After Q1 Earnings Release

Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA develops FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) 4D LiDAR-on-chip sensing systems and related perception software for automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, consumer device and security uses. It posted an adjusted loss of 41 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, which improved 8.9% from a loss of 45 cents a year ago. Revenues came in at $6 million, up 76.5% from $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Despite delayed automotive ramps, ongoing losses, scaling challenges and competitive pressures, it benefits from FMCW LiDAR adoption, NVIDIA integration and expanding commercial applications.

Partnership With NVIDIA, Diversification to Aid AEVA

Aeva is positioned to benefit from growing adoption of FMCW LiDAR as automakers prepare for Level 3 autonomy later this decade. The company remains the exclusive LiDAR supplier outside China for a major European OEM’s next-generation Level 3 program, with production targeted for 2028 across multiple vehicle models. In the first quarter of 2026, Aeva integrated its Atlas Ultra sensors into the OEM’s development vehicles and began joint AV stack development with the OEM and its software partner. Additional sensor deliveries are planned in 2026 to support testing and fleet expansion, while progress with another top-5 passenger OEM strengthens its broader ADAS pipeline.



Aeva is the reference LiDAR sensor globally outside of China for NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion platform for Level 3 and higher driving. Because leading OEMs and AV companies use Hyperion, a single sensor integration can create repeatable design-in opportunities across multiple customers using the same stack. In the first quarter of 2026, Aeva and NVIDIA reported progress on a common platform that integrates Atlas Ultra and its velocity data into the DRIVE Hyperion AV stack, including implementing the velocity data path. This deeper integration can raise switching costs over time and supports Aeva’s goal of expanding LiDAR usage with additional OEMs on the platform.



The company doubled revenues in 2025 and is guiding for 70-100% growth in 2026, driven by rising shipments and program ramp-ups. For 2026, AEVA targets four or more new commercial wins across automotive and non-automotive end markets. In trucks, Daimler Truck completed on-road validation of Atlas B-samples, and Aeva is on schedule to deliver C-samples in 2026 as the exclusive long-range LiDAR and primary detection sensor for series production autonomous trucks. These milestones indicate rising conversion from development programs to production pathways, supporting incremental visibility.



Outside passenger auto, Aeva is adding commercial use cases that can generate revenues ahead of the 2028 passenger SOP. In defense, Forterra expanded the use of Aeva 4D LiDAR to a second autonomous ground vehicle. In smart infrastructure, Aeva launched CityOS, an AI-powered traffic management solution, and has already secured its first large-scale deployment in Georgia, with deployment underway.



In factory automation, Nikon launched its APDIS MV5 laser radar system powered by Aeva’s Eve technology under a multi-year production agreement for automated inspection across automotive, aerospace and energy industries. The LG Innotek partnership and investment also support scaling next-generation products tied to physical AI and industrial applications.



Aeva’s proprietary silicon photonics and high-power laser technologies, originally developed for automotive LiDAR, could be repurposed for co-packaged optics and high-speed AI data center networking. It specifically referenced growing interest from hyperscalers and chip companies like AMD, Amazon, Meta and NVIDIA. If Aeva can successfully commercialize these technologies, the addressable market could become significantly larger than automotive LiDAR alone. This opportunity remains early-stage, but it gives investors exposure to the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market and provides optionality beyond autonomous driving.

Continued Losses, Competition in ADAS/AV Sensing to Ail Aeva

The largest passenger auto opportunity still has a start of production targeted for 2028, leaving a multi-year gap before high-volume revenues are visible. While Atlas Ultra integration in development vehicles is underway and additional deliveries are expected in 2026, OEM schedule changes and stack readiness remain outside Aeva’s direct control. The top-5 passenger OEM program is at an early development stage with initial milestones completed, which supports pipeline depth but also extends the period of milestone-driven revenues. This timing risk can keep the stock sensitive to interim execution updates rather than steady volume shipments.



Aeva continues to face significant operating losses and cash burn due to its early-stage scale and heavy investment in R&D. Although liquidity remains solid, prolonged negative cash flow could require additional funding if commercialization timelines slip. The company’s path to profitability depends on successful production ramps and achieving scale efficiencies. In the capital-intensive LiDAR market, weaker revenue growth or rising costs could increase financing risks and pressure investor sentiment. Aeva expects full-year 2026 non-GAAP operating expenses to remain in line with, or up to 10% above, 2025 levels, highlighting continued investment intensity and limiting near-term margin improvement.



Aeva is moving from prototypes into higher-volume deliveries, which raises risk around yield, supplier readiness and cost absorption. The first quarter of 2026 results show product cost of $3 million exceeded product revenues of $2.4 million, reflecting early manufacturing overhead and mix effects. The company plans to scale Atlas deliveries to Daimler Truck through 2026 and to deliver additional Atlas Ultra units to the passenger OEM for fleet rollout, thereby increasing operational demands. Any delays in production readiness, quality escapes or supply constraints could push customer timelines and amplify quarter-to-quarter variability given the milestone-driven revenue model.



Intensifying global competition in ADAS/AV sensing and macro factors can impact demand, pricing and market share. Broader acceptance of LiDAR and Level 3+ automation remains a prerequisite for scale. While NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion selection and a major European OEM award validate Aeva's technology, they do not guarantee broad design-in conversion or volume commitments.



OEMs transitioning from Time-of-Flight to FMCW may proceed conservatively, revisit sensor suite configurations or prioritize programs with later SOPs, all of which can constrain near-term order flow or pricing power. These dynamics heighten execution risk and could temper revenue growth relative to expectations if market adoption curves flatten or competition undercuts pricing.

Conclusion

Strong positioning in FMCW LiDAR, exclusive OEM partnerships and integration with NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion platform enhance the company’s prospects. Expanding opportunities in autonomous trucking, defense, smart infrastructure, industrial automation and AI data center networking support long-term growth potential. While execution and profitability risks remain, accelerating commercial traction, rising production milestones and diversified applications provide meaningful upside as Level 3 autonomy adoption increases later this decade. These factors, combined with its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), make the stock worth retaining.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Polaris PII, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW and PHINIA Inc. PHIN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PII’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 17,300%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.7% and 31.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 39 cents and 29 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.6% and 28.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 42 cents and 22 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

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