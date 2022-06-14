Here’s How Amex’s Rewards Checking Account Stacks Up

American Express launched its first-ever consumer checking account earlier this year—and didn’t hold back. The new American Express Rewards Checking offers industry-leading interest rates on your balance, plus Membership Rewards points when you spend on the accompanying debit card.

Even better: There are no monthly account fees and no minimum balance to keep your account open. If you already love the American Express experience, there’s a good chance you’ll love its checking account, too.

Overview of American Express Rewards Checking

The all-new American Express Rewards Checking account pairs Amex’s popular Membership Rewards program with the functionality you need from an everyday checking account.

“We’ve built this product for card members who are looking for more from their checking accounts,” says Liz Bergman, vice president of consumer banking at American Express. Because of this, customers will find rich value without major trade-offs:

Competitive Interest Rates : Earn 0.50% APY, well above the national average.

: Earn 0.50% APY, well above the national average. Debit Card Rewards : Earn 1 Membership Reward point for every $2 in eligible debit card charges.

: Earn 1 Membership Reward point for every $2 in eligible debit card charges. No Account Fees : There are no fees to open or maintain an account, and ATM withdrawals are free at participating locations.

: There are no fees to open or maintain an account, and ATM withdrawals are free at participating locations. Easy-to-Use Technology : Manage your account online or via the Amex app, with options to easily transfer funds, connect accounts and make mobile deposits.

: Manage your account online or via the Amex app, with options to easily transfer funds, connect accounts and make mobile deposits. Use Your Card With Confidence : Debit cards come with Purchase Protection and Zero Liability Fraud Protection.

: Debit cards come with Purchase Protection and Zero Liability Fraud Protection. Nationwide ATM Locations: Make withdrawals without a fee at one of 37,000 locations across the country.

While everything above makes this card seem like a strong option, there are two potential downsides. First, only existing American Express consumer cardmembers can open this new account. Secondly, this is a digital-only product with no brick-and-mortar locations. For some potential customers, neither of those points will be a deal breaker.

Earning and Redeeming Membership Rewards Through Amex Rewards Checking

Though some customers might be drawn to this new checking account option due to American Express’s reputation and customer service, the ability to earn Membership Rewards points by spending with the associated debit card is a unique and compelling draw. Cardholders will earn 1 point for every $2 in eligible purchases spent on the card.

Checking account holders will be able to redeem points as deposits into their account, at a rate of 0.8 cents per point. If they also hold a Membership Rewards credit card, their accounts will be linked. That opens up extra redemption options: Points can be transferred to travel partners, redeemed through the American Express Travel portal, used to pay for purchases or cover previous charges, or redeemed for gift cards or shopping.

Ordinarily, Amex credit card holders find the highest-yield returns for their rewards by transferring Membership Rewards to partner airlines and redeeming through those frequent flyer programs. Since you’re already earning competitive rates on your account balance and the rewards go above and beyond, there’s less pressure to get the “best” redemption. Instead, enjoy your extra points in whatever form makes most sense for you.

Strengths of American Express Rewards Checking

American Express Offers Competitive Interest Rates

Currently, checking accounts with American Express earn 0.50% APY, which is much higher than the national average. In fact, it’s in line with what many savings accounts are currently earning, but with the freedom and flexibility you get through a checking account.

You Can Earn Rewards in Addition to Interest

While most consumers are accustomed to earning interest on their account balance, earning rewards from a checking account is rarer.

“Rewards are a core part of what people love about Amex”, Bergman says, so the card integrates the most popular Amex rewards into the new checking account. When you use your debit card for purchases, you’ll earn 1 Membership Rewards point for every $2 spent.

Most American Express credit cards earn 1 or more points for every $1 spent, meaning the debit card’s earning rate isn’t quite as good. However, the debit card doesn’t come with a separate application and approval process, making it easier to obtain, and there are no annual fees. Additionally, there are several types of purchases where it might make more sense to use a debit card instead of a credit card to avoid high fees, such as paying utilities or taxes.

Weaknesses of Amex Rewards Checking

American Express Checking Is Digital Only

Unlike most traditional banking products, American Express’s checking account will be digital-only and is intended for customers who are comfortable managing their banking needs electronically.

There are no physical branches to visit: Most transactions will be handled via the Amex website or app, with a handful of times you may need to contact the company by phone. When you need cash, you can withdraw it from participating MoneyPass ATMs with no surcharges—there are 37,000 nationwide, with specific locations easy to confirm online.

Only Existing American Express Customers Are Eligible

Right now, only existing consumer card members can open an American Express Rewards Checking account. Specifically, you need to have been a card holder for at least three months.

American Express does not require that you have a Membership Rewards-earning card, so if you have a co-branded consumer card like the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express* or a cash-back card like the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (Terms apply) you may still be eligible. However, business cards do not count toward these eligibility requirements.

If you don’t already have an American Express consumer card but are interested in the new Rewards Checking, you’ll need to apply for a new card first and then wait at least three months after approval.

Several cards earn Membership Rewards points—the same currency as the debit card—and make great options for doubling up. Some of our favorites include the American Express® Gold Card (Terms apply) which earns bonus points at restaurants and grocery stores, and the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card*, which earns Membership Rewards on every purchase with no annual fee.

American Express Does Not Offer a Full Suite of Banking Products

Though American Express offers a large selection of financial products, it isn’t a full-service bank and doesn’t claim to be. In addition to its new Rewards Checking product, Amex also offers personal loans and several savings accounts (including high-yield savings accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts). However, you won’t find mortgages, home equity loans or other specialty products, so you may still need a separate account elsewhere.

Alternatives to American Express Checking

Finding a checking account with no fees, competitive interest rates and the ability to earn rewards is like finding a four-leaf clover. The new Rewards Checking is best-in-class when it comes to balancing all of these popular benefits. If you don’t qualify, or if the account isn’t a good fit for another reason, there are a handful of alternatives to earn rewards with your checking.

Debit Cards That Earn Rewards

Though still not the norm, there are a few other debit cards that earn rewards with every purchase. Unlike Amex, you’ll typically earn cash back, which might not be as valuable as travel rewards, and there are usually a few strings attached: account fees or minimum balances, for example.

The simply-named PointCard is one of the most rewarding options, with several bonus categories that earn up to 5 points per dollar, with non-bonus transactions still earning 1 point (worth 1 cent). Those earning rates are better than what you’ll find with American Express, but the extra points might be eaten up by the card’s $9.99 monthly fees.

Bank Accounts That Earn Rewards Instead of Interest

If you already have credit cards earning valuable rewards and aren’t interested in a debit card, you still might be interested in earning rewards points on your account balance instead of interest, especially while rates remain relatively low. This is a different approach than what you’ll find with Amex Checking (which still earns cash interest).

Bask Bank currently offers savers 1 American Airlines AAdvantage mile per dollar saved annually when you open its Bask Bank Savings Account. There are no account fees or minimum balances, but this is a savings account rather than a checking account, so you’ll lose some flexibility in the types of permitted transactions.

Bottom Line

The American Express Rewards Checking account goes all-in with features that appeal to potential customers. With no fees, a competitive interest rate on your account balance and the ability to earn rewards through debit card purchases, it’s a well-rounded product that could make an excellent counterpoint to the credit cards already in your wallet.

