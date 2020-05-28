Here's How American Eagle (AEO) Looks Ahead of Q1 Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 3. The apparel and shoe retailer delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.8% in the last reported quarter. Further, it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is currently pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share, whereas it reported earnings of 24 cents in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for loss has widened over the past 30 days. Further, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $652 million, indicating a decline of 26.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise







American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note



Due to the coronavirus outbreak, American Eagle announced a temporary closure of all its namesake and Aerie stores across the United States and Canada on Mar 17. However, the company had then announced intentions to continue making payments to all its store employees until Mar 27, which remains a threat to margins. On Apr 3, it announced several actions to improve its financial position amid the pandemic-led store closures, including temporarily furloughing several workers from Apr 15. Though the company announced several cost-cutting measures, it unveiled plans to retain investments in digital and distribution centers to serve its online customers.



We believe store closures to have hurt the company’s sales in the quarter under review. Nonetheless, its online business remained operational. Notably, American Eagle has been striving to develop its omnichannel platform. Incidentally, the company has been seeing significant increases in its app and mobile channels, which together represent more than half of its digital business.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Eagle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



American Eagle has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -21.62%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Stocks With Favorable Combinations



Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Lovesac Company LOVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.17% and a Zacks Rank #2.



G-III Apparel GIII presently has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Darden Restaurant DRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.