Here's How Alvotech is Expanding its Portfolio Beyond Immunology

Alvotech ALVO is rapidly scaling its presence in the biosimilar/generic market, thanks to its partnership-driven model. Under this approach, the company focuses on development and manufacturing, while its partners handle marketing and sales across key regions. By prioritizing alliances over a direct commercial footprint, Alvotech mitigates the risks associated with biosimilar launches and accelerates its ability to bring multiple products to market simultaneously.

The early momentum came from the company’s immunology biosimilars, including Simlandi (a biosimilar to AbbVie’s Humira) and Selarsdi (biosimilar to J&J’s Stelara), which are marketed in the United States through Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA. The company also has a similar partnership with Germany-based Stada to market both drugs across Europe. By leveraging the networks of an established partner like Teva, Alvotech has been able to scale adoption quickly and efficiently, without the financial burden of building an extensive sales infrastructure. In the first half of 2025, Alvotech’s product revenues surged more than 200% year over year to nearly $205 million.

Alvotech is also expanding beyond the immunology space. The company recently secured approval in the EU for Mynzepli, its biosimilar to Regeneron’s Eylea, through a partnership with Advanz Pharma. This marks its entry into ophthalmology, one of the fastest-growing therapeutic areas in the biosimilar landscape. Last month, the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for the company’s regulatory filings for biosimilar versions of Amgen’s Prolia/Xgeva and J&J’s Simponi.

To further diversify its market portfolio, the company has expanded its partnerships with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories RDY and Advanz Pharma to develop multiple biosimilar candidates across neurology and oncology. These include developing biosimilars for Novartis’ Kesimpta and Merck’s Keytruda, among others. Such strategic moves underscore how the company is leveraging its alliance-driven model not only to scale existing products but also to build a broader, multi-therapeutic portfolio that sustains top-line growth while remaining capital-efficient.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alvotech (ALVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.