Here’s How AI Could Be Driving Up Your Electricity Bills — and What You Can Do About It

Artificial intelligence (AI) is dominating news headlines — and potentially having an impact on your electricity bill. Given the sweeping proliferation of the tech in many aspects of modern life, from personal use to widespread engagement by commercial enterprises of all shapes and sizes, AI now also consuming a massive degree of resources: perhaps most notably, electricity.

According to an Axios report, surging demand (and anticipated future demand) for AI computational capability is driving at least some of the recent increases in electricity, although the price varies greatly from state to state.

Here’s what you can do to lower your electricity bills, which may be futher impacted by AI.

There’s little you can do — short of moving to a state with less expensive electricity, should that be an option — to mitigate macroeconomic pressures concerning AI’s demands on load and infrastructure, but there are several ways to cut your electricity bill despite this reality.

Avoid “vampire loads”: According to the Department of Energy, it’s best to utilize an advanced power strip on appliances which are compatible with one in order to reduce vampire loads, or electricity siphoned to appliances when they are not in use. Otherwise, unplug electronics when not in use.

Ensuring that your lighting, heating and cooling methods are as energy efficient as possible is key — particularly given how much these everyday line items can contribute to your electricity bill. Make sure that your home is properly insulated and air sealed to maximize your heating and cooling efficiency. Consider installing a small renewable energy system: In a separate report, the Department of Energy made the case that, depending on state credits and the viability of a property, it could make sense for homeowners to purchase or lease solar panels to reduce their electricity bills. A 10-year payback time horizon is suggested as the baseline, should the math prove favorable for interested parties. In certain circumstances, homeowners may opt to participate in a community solar program where available.

