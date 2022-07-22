Here's How Aaron's (AAN) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 26.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 37.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark has moved up by a penny in the past seven days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $614.8 million, indicating growth of 31.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 27.9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 52.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Aaron’s has been reeling under ongoing inflationary pressures, uncertainty related to geopolitical conflict and supply-chain challenges. Expected normalization in the lease renewal rate and a decline in early purchase options are likely to have been concerning.



However, the company has been witnessing strength in its e-commerce platform, driven by increased investments in digital marketing, improved shopping experience, same-day and next-day delivery services, the personalization of products, and a broader assortment, including the latest product categories. Its express delivery program also bodes well.



The sturdy performance in GenNext stores remains a key growth driver. Aaron’s newly acquired appliance and electronics retailer, BrandsMart, is also likely to have strengthened its market position and expanded the customer base. The deal is also expected to have aided Aaron’s top line in the second quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aaron's this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Aaron's has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -3.82%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +60.20% and it sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings moved 21% north to 29 cents per share, suggesting a surge of 323.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MGM Resorts International’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, suggesting a rise of 34.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. MGM has delivered an earnings beat of 212.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 97 cents, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%. The consensus mark has been increased by a penny in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $359.2 million, suggesting a decline of 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. WH delivered an earnings beat of 36.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



BJ’s Wholesale BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 80 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 2.4% from 82 cents a share registered in the year-ago quarter.



However, BJ’s Wholesale’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.7 billion, which suggests growth of 12% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BJ has delivered an earnings beat of 16.1% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



