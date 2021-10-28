Here's How 3 Investors Get in the Autumn Spirit

With autumn in full swing and the holidays just around the corner, it's always fun to reminisce on your favorite traditions during this cozy season.

In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 15, Fool Contributors Toby Bordelon, Rachel Warren, and Trevor Jennewine discuss their favorite fall activities.

Toby Bordelon: Alright. We've got about five minutes left, let's move into our final question here. This is our final question, the fifth question, here is the sixth question today and that is our bonus question. What do we got? It's fall, fall is in the air. I'm wearing a vest today, it's been a little chilly this week here. At least where I'm, I don't know about Italy. What's temperatures like in Italy, Rachel? The sun has come down a little bit or are you guys still warm?

Rachel Warren: It's cool in the North. Right now it's let's see, it's about midnight, so it's in the low 50s here.

Toby Bordelon: Okay, not bad. Trevor, it's probably cooled off where you are, right?

Trevor Jennewine: Yeah. I think fall in Oregon is great especially on the days where it's not raining, but I mean, the highest are maybe 60 degrees and then it's 45, 40 at night.

Toby Bordelon: Nice. It's your fall flannel out for the day. That's nice to see.

Rachel Warren: I know I missed the flannel memo. Guy.

Toby Bordelon: It's a flannel fall going on here. Snow's falling yet, so we're still last week here up in Reno. Pumpkin flavored food and beverages rolling out and stores. It's time a year a man starts to turns to winter rising a sprinkler system put the winter tires on his car. That time of year. What are you guys look forward to the fall season? Is there and to be clear quick calendar refresher here. Winter starts in December 21st, Christmas is December 25th.

We don't want anything about Christmas. This is not the time for reindeer stories or Christmas cookies. Fall is there a particular tradition or Rachel you're enjoying the fall to get ready for the season, like an activity or a food item or something where you guys saying. We want to start here, you can start us off Rachel.

Rachel Warren: Yeah. Falls always been like one of my absolute favorite season. Since we're not allowed to talk about anything holidayish, I won't tell you that I'm already listening to Christmas music. [laughs] I'm trying to think for me when I was growing up, one of my favorite things to do. I grew up halfway in the Midwest and then I finished growing up outside of Washington DC.

But when I was living in the Midwest, there was this little cider mill not far from like where I grew up that every year we would go to and get like the best cinnamon apple -flavored donuts and hot cider. I'm going to go back and visit my folks will go out there in the autumn and it's just like this very cute little pumpkin patch and really great donuts that are so unhealthy and glorious.

But like here today I was thinking as I'm in Italy and I can't go to my pumpkin patch. I went to Starbucks and I had my first taste of the seasons pumpkin spice latte. I felt as though that was a good way to start off the autumn season.

Toby Bordelon: Nice what about you Trevor?

Trevor Jennewine: I like the pumpkin spice latte idea. I so have not had one for the season yet. But I really like the traditional going to a pumpkin patch, picking up pumpkins carving the pumpkin. I go a little overboard with my decorating. I've got like a sheep of corn outside my door right now with some pumpkins and straw bales sitting next to it.

I like decorating for Halloween and fall in general. There's a farm down the road from where I live that has like Rachel mentioned that there is cider and terrible for you donuts. It's really fun to go there. It's only once a year, a couple of times a year. I think it's OK. [laughs]

Toby Bordelon: Very nice. Yeah. I'm like you guys, I love this time of the year. Both from a religious and secular standpoint. My favorite church season is Advent with starts generally at Thanksgiving. But I love Halloween, I love meeting at Thanksgiving I love the cool weather. When we lived outside DC, my wife and I hosted a pumpkin carving party every year became a tradition that from our friends and we start having kids like the kids love it too.

They're very nice. A great time of year weather tends to be nice we get our first snow falls here's this time of year. One thing I always do when the weather starts getting colder, it's time to when arises sprinkler system obviously. But bring in the firewood, get ready for the fires. Definitely a nice time of year. I hope our viewers are also getting ready.

Depending on where you live in the world, starts later or sooner. But I hope you have your own traditions and you are looking forward to this year, especially last year was a rough season, wasn't it coming in COVID. This year hopefully will differ for folks a little more like a return to normal. We can get back into those traditions that we love and enjoy.

