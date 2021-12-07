Here's How 1 Investor Decided It Was Time to Sell a Stock

As a buy-and-hold investor, ideally, there are only a few situations that should compel you to sell your stocks. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 3, 2021, Fool contributor Brian Withers shares with fellow Fool contributor Trevor Jennewine the reasons that prompted him to sell one of his long-term holdings.

Trevor Jennewine: Before we continue, let's take a look at the Slido questions. Do you guys see anything that you want to grab?

Brian Withers: Yeah. There's a bunch there. I'll take one and then pass it over, and we can rotate through. "Retiree" [asks] -- I will take this one since I'm the only Brian on the call today -- "Brian, you mentioned last week that you sold one of your stocks. Can you discuss?" Yes, I can. The Monday before last, I sold the last of my Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), actually.

This had been something I'd been on the fence with. I was really excited about all the things that have come out recently on the front-end-facing client side -- the different ways that customers can buy from Stitch Fix. What I got a little spooked about was, there's a lot of things going on right now that Stitch Fix can't control.

They can't control imports through the ports. They can't control supply chain issues. And then, when you have a smaller set of things to choose from, for customers, there are less chances there's an overlap there. A pretty serious supply chain issue for some key products for Stitch Fix could damage the brand as people come onto the platform and they aren't able to buy things.

I love the company and the management, but there's a number of things that are beyond its control right now. I think I posted on Twitter that I may be wrong about this, but I moved money into Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), which is a REIT that builds data centers. I think that business is pretty solid over the next couple of years.

Brian Withers owns shares of Digital Realty Trust. Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Digital Realty Trust, Stitch Fix, and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.