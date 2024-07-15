Here's the Favorite Stock-Split Stock for the World's 10 Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers

Billionaire hedge fund managers consider many variables when deciding which stocks to buy. Financial strength, growth prospects, management, and valuation definitely make the list.

But there's one thing they probably don't think about that is on the minds of many retail investors: stock splits. One of the top reasons for stock splits is that they make shares more affordable for investors. However, billionaires don't worry about being unable to buy a stock with a high share price.

That said, these wealthy investors sometimes still like stocks that have undergone or plan to split their shares. Here's the favorite stock-split stock for the world's 10 richest hedge fund managers.

Criteria used

Let me first explain the criteria I used to identify this top stock-split stock. How did I choose the world's 10 richest hedge fund managers? I started with Forbes' ranking of the wealthiest hedge fund managers in 2023.

One member of the group, Renaissance Technologies founder Jim Simons, passed away last year, so he dropped off my list. I also checked the current net worth of the remaining 20 richest hedge fund managers from 2023 to determine the current ranking. This led to some significant changes in the pecking order.

After completing this exercise, here's who made my list of the world's 10 richest hedge fund managers:

Rank Manager Hedge Fund Current Net Worth 1 Ken Griffin Citadel $37.7 billion 2 David Tepper Appaloosa Management $20.6 billion 3 Steve Cohen Point72 Management $19.8 billion 4 Michael Platt BlueCrest Capital Management $18 billion 5 Ray Dalio Bridgewater Associates $15.4 billion 6 Israel Englander Millennium Management $12.4 billion 7 Christopher Hohn The Children's Investment Fund $9.5 billion 8 David Shaw D.E. Shaw & Co. $8.3 billion 9 Paul Tudor Jones Tudor Investment Corp. $8.1 billion 10 Bruce Kovner Caxton Associates $7.7 billion

Next, I reviewed the portfolios of each of these hedge fund managers using their latest regulatory filings. Importantly, I only focused on the stocks of companies that have conducted or will conduct stock splits in 2024. Some of these billionaire hedge fund managers -- Christopher Hohn, Paul Tudor Jones, and Bruce Kovner -- didn't own any stock-split stocks that met my criteria.

Contenders

There were several contenders for the top spot. Chipotle Mexican Grill is the second-highest ranked stock-split stock for Ken Griffin's Citadel and David Shaw's D.E. Shaw & Co. hedge funds. The restaurant operator conducted a huge 50-for-1 stock split after the market close on June 25.

Broadcom was in the running, too. The semiconductor maker is the largest stock-split holding for Steve Cohen's Point72 Management. Griffin also owns the stock in Citadel's portfolio. Broadcom split its shares 10-for-1 after the market close on July 12.

Walmart is the second-biggest stock-split stock position for Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates. The giant retailer ranks as the No. 3 largest stock-split holding for D.E. Shaw & Co. Walmart conducted a 3-for-1 stock split on Feb. 23.

The clear stock-split favorite

However, one stock-split stock stood head and shoulders above all others in the portfolios of the world's 10 richest hedge fund managers. You probably won't be surprised that the clear favorite is... Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Nvidia conducted a highly anticipated 10-for-1 stock split following the market close on June 7. This marked the graphics processing unit (GPU) maker's sixth stock split in the company's history.

Nvidia ranks as the largest stock-split holding for Griffin's Citadel, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management, Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, Israel Englander's Millennium Management, and Shaw's D.E. Shaw & Co. It is also the second-biggest stock-split position for Cohen's Point72 Management.

Should you buy Nvidia stock?

Don't rush to invest in Nvidia just because several of the richest hedge fund managers in the world own the stock. Several of these billionaires (Griffin, Tepper, Englander, and Shaw) reduced their positions in Nvidia during the first quarter of 2024. But just because they're selling doesn't mean you should automatically follow suit.

Every investor must make their own decision about whether or not to buy, sell, or hold Nvidia. Ideally, you'll use some of the same factors these billionaire hedge fund managers use in your evaluation. Two of those factors especially go hand-in-hand -- growth prospects and valuation.

Some investors are concerned that Nvidia's growth prospects are already largely incorporated into its valuation. Others think the stock remains undervalued in light of its future growth opportunities.

I'm somewhere in the middle. Nvidia's share price certainly reflects tremendous growth expectations. On the other hand, I won't be surprised if the launch of the company's chips based on the new Blackwell architecture goes even better than anticipated. If so, the stock will almost certainly move higher.

There's one thing I think every billionaire hedge fund manager and I would agree on, though. Nvidia's stock split is now history and shouldn't influence any investor's decision about buying the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $791,929!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2024

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.