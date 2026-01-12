Here's Exactly Why Your 2026 Tax Refund Could Be MUCH Larger Than You Expect

The IRS will formally start processing tax returns on Jan. 26, and the millions of Americans expecting a tax refund have some new reasons to be excited. In this video, I'll discuss the start of tax season, when refunds will start arriving, and several reasons your tax refund might be bigger than last year's.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 9, 2026. The video was published on Jan. 10, 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.