Here's Exactly Why Wall Street Thinks Intuitive Surgical Stock Could Soar 102% Over the Next 12 Months

Key Points

The da Vinci 5 is driving growth throughout the business.

This traditionally expensive stock has suddenly become a bargain.

The business hasn't lost its luster, so look for the stock to rebound.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical ›

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has been one of the best growth stocks in the healthcare sector for years. It revolutionized surgical procedures with its da Vinci robotics-assisted surgery platform. So, when shares drop 44% from their high, investors notice. This is currently the stock's second-sharpest decline of the past decade.

But Wall Street hasn't lost faith in the stock. According to CNN Business, 71% of Wall Street analysts rate Intuitive Surgical stock as a buy. Based on 12-month price targets, shares could soar as much as 103%, while the median price target of $485 is about 43% above Intuitive Surgical's current price.

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When you put the pieces together, it's clear why analysts remain bullish toward Intuitive Surgical: The stock's valuation has fallen drastically below its long-term average. Yet, it still dominates robotics-assisted surgery, and its new da Vinci 5 system is gaining momentum. All of this makes the stock an obvious rebound candidate. Here's what you need to know.

The da Vinci 5 is building momentum

Intuitive Surgical is known for its da Vinci robotics platform, which assists surgeons with various surgical procedures. It launched the first da Vinci system in 2000. As you might guess, today's technology is far better than it was nearly 30 years ago. The company has released new generations of its da Vinci platform over the years, improving its capabilities and driving new system sales.

The da Vinci 5 received FDA approval in the United States in March 2024 and continues to boost sales. Intuitive Surgical placed 468 da Vinci systems in Q2 2026, up from 395 the prior year. Of those, 246 (52%) were fifth-generation systems, versus 180 (45%) in Q2 2025. The higher mix of da Vinci 5 systems is driving higher average system prices.

More advanced systems also drive growth by making hospitals more efficient. Data from U.S. hospitals shows 11% higher utilization with da Vinci 5 systems compared to previous generations. In other words, hospitals can perform more procedures in less time, and do so more safely.

Selling systems isn't even the real business anymore

It's obviously important that Intuitive Surgical continues to install more da Vinci systems in more hospitals. But systems aren't how the company actually makes most of its money at this point. Intuitive Surgical is a textbook razor-and-blade business, where the da Vinci is a large, up-front, one-time sale. Each installed system then generates years of recurring sales from parts, services, and maintenance.

The company currently has 11,710 da Vinci systems installed worldwide. The larger Intuitive Surgical's install base grows, the less system sales actually matter in the financials. System sales accounted for only 23.6% of total revenue in the second quarter. These recurring sales are more profitable than the systems, which is why the company's gross profit margins are consistently over 66%.

As more hospitals upgrade to the da Vinci 5, increased utilization will drive even more recurring sales of parts and services, as more procedures mean more supplies and maintenance. These are all little layers of compounding that all contribute to company-wide growth.

If the business is doing well, why is the stock down?

Naturally, reading all this optimism raises this very fair question. The answer might be pretty straightforward: price.

Intuitive Surgical has been an excellent business for a long time. As a result, investors have happily paid a premium for the stock. Shares have typically traded at around 64-65 times the company's trailing 12-month earnings throughout the past decade. Last year, the stock peaked at around 95 times earnings, an eye-poppingly high valuation, even for a stock that's typically always expensive.

The downfall from such high prices can be brutal when the market's momentum turns against a stock. Sure, Intuitive Surgical isn't perfect. Management has noted short-term margin headwinds, thanks to tariffs on components. Except now the stock is trading at only 38-39 times its earnings, well below its norms.

Is this a broken business? I don't think so.

The broader business is still growing, and there's no clear threat to its dominance in a lucrative robotics-assisted surgery market. Analysts see Intuitive Surgical growing earnings by an average of 15%-16% annually over the next three to five years. In all, analyst price targets simply reflect an excellent stock tracking higher, back toward its long-term averages. If you agree, it's a great time to consider buying and holding.

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Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.