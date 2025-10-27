Here's Exactly When You Can Expect Your First Social Security Check With the 2026 COLA Included

Key Points

Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 2.8% COLA for 2026.

Your first check with the COLA should arrive around the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of January 2026.

If you're on SSI, your first benefit with the COLA will arrive on Dec. 31, 2025.

After a delay, the Social Security Administration has announced a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026. This is expected to add about $56 to the average benefit, though you could get a little more or less than this. It may not be the boost you were hoping for, but any extra money is better than your checks remaining the same.

Now you might be wondering when you'll actually start to see a difference to your Social Security benefits. The government follows a pretty clear payment schedule. But you may have to wait a bit longer than normal to get your first COLA with the 2026 payment -- and no, it's not because of the government shutdown.

When will you get your first Social Security check with the 2026 COLA?

The 2.8% Social Security COLA goes into effect with the December 2025 payment, which you receive in January 2026. The government pays you on a certain day of the month, depending on your birthday. It breaks down like this:

Born between the 1st and the 10th: Second Wednesday of every month

Second Wednesday of every month Born between the 11th and the 20th: Third Wednesday of every month

Third Wednesday of every month Born between the 21st and the 31st: Fourth Wednesday of every month

Normally, that results in the first group getting their checks somewhere between the 8th and 11th of a given month. The second group gets theirs between the 15th and the 18th and the third group gets theirs around the 22nd to the 25th.

But Jan. 1, 2026, is a Thursday, which means the first Wednesday of the month is Jan. 7, 2026. That pushes Social Security benefits back a bit for all seniors. Here's when you can expect your first checks with the 2026 COLA:

Born between the 1st and the 10th: Jan. 14, 2026

Jan. 14, 2026 Born between the 11th and the 20th: Jan. 21, 2026

Jan. 21, 2026 Born between the 21st and the 31st: Jan. 28, 2026

When your date arrives, check your bank account if the government direct deposits your checks or your prepaid debit card to ensure you received the correct amount. The Social Security Administration should send you a personalized COLA notice in December telling you exactly how much you'll get next year.

When will you get your first SSI payments of 2026?

If you're on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security, your payment schedule will look a little different. You'll get your Social Security check on Jan. 3, 2026, regardless of your birthday.

Typically, your SSI payment, which will also get a boost thanks to the COLA, goes out on the first of each month. But because Jan. 1, 2026, is a federal holiday, you get your funds the day before on Dec. 31, 2025. The same thing occurs if the first of the month falls on a weekend.

Again, you'll want to verify that your first SSI check of 2026 has the correct amount. If not, reach out to the Social Security Administration for clarification. You can do this via phone or by setting up an appointment with your local Social Security office.

If your January check doesn't arrive when you expect it to, the Social Security Administration asks that you wait for three additional mailing days before contacting the agency. You may have to fall back on money in your retirement accounts or income from a job during this time. If you still don't have your check after those three days, contact the Social Security Administration immediately so you can get the matter resolved as quickly as possible.

