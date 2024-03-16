Here's Exactly What to Do if Social Security Is Underpaying You

The Social Security Administration pays retirement, disability, and family benefits to tens of millions of Americans every month. It's an impressive feat, but as with any human endeavor, mistakes happen.

Sometimes, those mistakes can lead to Social Security recipients getting smaller checks than they are entitled to, which could cost a person a significant amount of money over their lifetime if they don't catch the problem and get it corrected. Here's how to make sure no errors are sapping your benefits -- or, if there are, how to get those issues corrected.

Check your earnings record

Your Social Security benefit is based on how much you've paid in Social Security payroll taxes throughout your working life, and the government keeps a record of that in your earnings record. The data comes from the IRS, so it's usually correct. But errors can arise if you forget to notify your employer of a name change, for example, or if you or your employer transpose the digits in your Social Security number on your employment paperwork.

In a worst-case scenario, your record might show no earnings at all for a year during which you worked. This could significantly bring down your Social Security benefit. But those errors are fixable.

First, check your earnings record at the my Social Security website. (If you haven't done so already, you'll need to create an account. But that's well worth doing.) Look for any numbers that appear out of place.

A side note for high earners: It's possible that your earnings record may correctly show a figure lower than your actual income for the year. That's because the government doesn't assess Social Security taxes on all income: There's a cap. So, for example, in 2024, workers will only pay wage taxes on the first $168,600 they earn; in past years, the ceiling was lower. If you earned more than the maximum income subject to payroll taxes in a given year, your earnings record will show that year's maximum amount instead of your real earnings.

If everything looks correct here, move on to the next step. But if you notice an error in the record, fill out a Request for Correction of Earnings Record form and submit it to the Social Security Administration. Enclose copies of any tax documents you have that prove your real income for the year or years in question. The Social Security Administration will investigate your claim and, if it finds it valid, it will update your earnings record accordingly.

Contact the Social Security Administration

Contacting the Social Security Administration should be your next step if you believe you're being underpaid. You can do this by phone, email, or mail. Or you could schedule an appointment at your local Social Security office if you prefer to address the matter in person.

When you reach out, have your Social Security number handy and be prepared to explain the situation. Tell the Social Security Administration the amount you're currently receiving and why you feel it's too low. The representative will direct you on the next steps.

If, after investigation, the agency determines that you were underpaid, it will either compensate you via a separate payment or by increasing the amount of your monthly payments. Unfortunately, Social Security does not pay beneficiaries any interest on the money they were underpaid.

Social Security payment issues can take time to resolve, so it's best not to delay if you suspect you're being underpaid. Get the ball rolling as soon as you can and check in if necessary to ensure your case is being handled.

