Here's Exactly How to Tell if You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits

Social Security spousal benefits seem like they'd be pretty straightforward. As long as you're married, you qualify, right? Not exactly.

There are a few criteria that workers and spouses must meet before they can claim spousal Social Security benefits. Ex-spouses can qualify too, although the rules are a little different for them. We'll look at the requirements for each in more detail below.

Currently married spouses

Currently married spouses have to meet the following criteria to claim a spousal Social Security benefit:

The worker must qualify for Social Security retirement benefits. This means they must have at least 40 work credits. One credit is defined as $1,730 in earnings in 2024 and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year.

This means they must have at least 40 work credits. One credit is defined as $1,730 in earnings in 2024 and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year. You and the worker must be married for at least one year. There is an exception to this rule if you were eligible for Social Security benefits in the month before the month you got married or if you are caring for the worker's child who is 16 or under or disabled.

There is an exception to this rule if you were eligible for Social Security benefits in the month before the month you got married or if you are caring for the worker's child who is 16 or under or disabled. Your spousal benefit must be larger than the retirement benefit you qualify for on your own. If this is not the case, you will receive your own retirement benefit instead of a spousal benefit.

The last rule can be a little confusing, so let's break that down a little further. Your retirement benefit is the benefit you've earned based on your own work history. It could be nothing if you didn't obtain the 40 work credits discussed above. In this case, you'll get a spousal benefit as long as your partner has worked long enough and you meet the marriage length criteria.

When you're dually eligible, the government compares the value of your retirement benefit and your spousal benefit. You typically become eligible for both at 62, but delaying your claim increases your checks. Your retirement benefit grows by 5/12 of 1% to 5/9 of 1% per month until you reach your full retirement age (FRA). This is 66 to 67 for today's workers. Then, it grows by 2/3 of 1% per month thereafter until you reach 70.

Spousal benefits grow by 25/36 of 1% per month until you reach your FRA. Then, they grow no further. If you wait until your FRA to apply, you'll receive one-half of the retirement benefit your spouse qualifies for at their FRA. For example, if they qualify for a $2,000 monthly benefit at their FRA, you'll be eligible for a $1,000 spousal benefit at your FRA.

If this $1,000 spousal benefit is less than your own retirement benefit, you'll get whatever your retirement benefit is worth. For example, if your retirement benefit is $1,500, you'd get the $1,500 of your own benefit and no spousal benefit. But if your retirement benefit were $800, the Social Security Administration would give you the $800 of your own benefit plus $200 of your spousal benefit, bringing you to a $1,000 monthly check.

Ex-spouses

Spousal Social Security benefit rules for ex-spouses are a little different:

The worker must qualify for Social Security retirement benefits. This requirement is the same as for currently married spouses.

This requirement is the same as for currently married spouses. You and the worker were married for at least 10 years before divorcing. There is an exception to this rule if you are caring for your ex-spouse's child who is 16 or under or who has a disability.

There is an exception to this rule if you are caring for your ex-spouse's child who is 16 or under or who has a disability. You have not remarried. Remarriage will render you ineligible to claim Social Security benefits on your ex's work record. However, your ex remarrying will not affect your ability to claim spousal benefits, nor will claiming an ex-spousal benefit prevent your ex's new partner from claiming a spousal benefit.

Remarriage will render you ineligible to claim Social Security benefits on your ex's work record. However, your ex remarrying will not affect your ability to claim spousal benefits, nor will claiming an ex-spousal benefit prevent your ex's new partner from claiming a spousal benefit. Your spouse is currently claiming Social Security or you have been divorced for at least two years. If neither of these is true, you can apply when your ex applies or once you've been divorced for two years, whichever happens first.

If neither of these is true, you can apply when your ex applies or once you've been divorced for two years, whichever happens first. Your spousal benefit is larger than the retirement benefit you qualify for on your own work record. This follows the same principles outlined in the previous section.

If you have any questions about Social Security spousal benefits or your situation in particular, it's best to contact the Social Security Administration for personalized advice. You can do this by phone or email or by making an appointment at your local Social Security office.

