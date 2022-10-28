Personal Finance

Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

Jordan Rosenfeld GOBankingRates
The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement.

A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings - putting a crimp in retirement funds. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic also threw some people's futures into question, especially those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of a bit more than $500,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1.8 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states such Mississippi and Kansas requiring less than $550,000 in savings to retire. However, the residents of the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states for the cost of retirement. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement. Biloxi, Mississippi, USA - April 6, 2012: Nighttime view of the Biloxi strip including the Hard Rock and Beau Rivage casinos.

1. Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $39,633.31
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $20,213.83
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $505,346
Wichita Kansas Skyline with Many Buildings.

2. Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $41,155.84
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $21,736.36
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $543,409

3. (tie) Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $41,821.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

3. (tie) Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $41,821.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

5. Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $42,250.15
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,830.67
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $570,767
People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

6. Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $42,345.31
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,925.83
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $573,146
Sept.

7. Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $42,795.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,306.46
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $582,662
DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

8. Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $42,773.52
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,354.04
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $583,851
Large boat going under the suspension bridge at Wheeling, West Virginia.

9. West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $43,059.00
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,639.52
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $590,988
Indiana

10. Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $43,106.57
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,687.09
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $592,177
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA - December 18th 2010: River Rail Trolley in the River Market District transports locals and tourists between Little Rock and North Little Rock.

11. Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $43,249.31
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,829.83
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $595,746
Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque.

12. New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $43,296.89
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,877.41
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $596,935
Ann Arbor, United States - October 18, 2015: Pedestrians crossing State Street in Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan with State Theater on the right.

13. (tie) Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $43,439.63
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504
The Roebling Bridge in Cincinnati in the summer

13. (tie) Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $43,439.63
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504
May 1, 2015 Dallas, TX USA: People are relaxing and picnicking in free music in the park event in Klyde Warren Park, uptown Dallas, TX.

15. Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $43,820.26
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,400.78
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $610,019
10966, Cities, Horizontal, Louisiana, States, new orleans

16. Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $44,248.47
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,828.99
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $620,725
LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY, USA - MAY 15, 2016.

17. Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $44,296.05
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,876.57
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $621,914
Charleston, South Carolina USA - October 12, 2015Horse Drawn Carriage Ride by French Huguenot Church.

18. South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $44,533.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,114.46
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $627,861
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

19. Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $44,581.52
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,162.04
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $629,051
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

20. (tie) Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $44,867.00
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188
Jackson Hole, WY, USA - May 13, 2008: Ski slopes in Jackson Hole with panorama of vintage houses.

20. (tie) Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $44,867.00
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188
The Hay Street United Methodist Church was built in 1908.

22. North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,533.10
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,113.62
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $652,841
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

23. Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $45,866.16
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,446.68
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $661,167
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

24. North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $46,723
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,303
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $682,577
Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah's State Capital, Salt Lake City.

25. Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $47,103.21
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,683.73
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $692,093
A picture of bridges leading into the St.

26. Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $47,579
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,159.52
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $703,988
Miami, USA - November 26, 2011: People on Lincoln Road, Miami most famous pedestrian shopping street at November 26, 2011.

27. Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $47,721.74
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,302.26
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $707,556
Guests take a horseback ride, Parade Rest Ranch, Grayling Creek, West Yellowstone, Montana, USA.

28. Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $47,912.05
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,492.57
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $712,314
The Entrance of the Mount Rushmore National Monument on a sunny summer day with tourists and taking photographs of the view, Black Hills National Forest, South Dakota, USA.

29. South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $48,055
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,635
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $715,883
Virginia Beach ocean

30. Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $48,435
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,016
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $725,399
City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

31. Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $48,578
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,159
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $728,967
Pedestrians relax on John F.

32. Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $48,768
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,349
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $733,725
Winslow Arizona, USA 5/16/2016.

33. Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $49,102
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,682
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $742,051
Larimer street is a tourism highlight and worth a visit during the night time.

34. Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $50,101
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,681
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $767,030
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

35. Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $50,576
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,157
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $778,925
Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

36. Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $51,338
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,918
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $797,957
Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

37. New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $52,289
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,870
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $821,746
Seattle, Washington, USA - July 6, 2018: Pike Place Market or Public Market Center in summer season, Seattle, Washington, USA.

38. Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $53,098
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,679
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $841,967
Bar Harbor Maine town square.

39. Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $54,716
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,296
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $882,409
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

40. New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $54,811
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,392
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $884,788
11709, Horizontal, States, Vermont

41. Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $55,667
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,248
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $906,199
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

42. Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $55,763
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,343
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $908,578
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

43. Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $57,856.06
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,436.58
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $960,915
Little Italy district in Baltimore, Maryland, USA: May 5, 2018: Main street in Little Italy of Baltimore City.

44. Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $58,997.96
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,578.48
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $989,462
10978, Cities, Horizontal, States, United States, alaska, america

45. Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $60,473
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,053
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,026,336
Bandon Beach-Oregon State, June 02 2017 : A group of photographers taking photos of the rock formations and sun setting on Bandon Beach, USA.

46. Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $61,900.28
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,480.80
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,062,020
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

47. Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $64,232
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,812
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,120,304
Santa Monica, USA - December 25, 2015: People eating outdoors in Santa Monica downtown in a cafe decorated for Christmas holidays.

48. California

  • Annual cost of living: $67,657
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,238
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,205,946
people in New York walking home from work

49. New York

  • Annual cost of living: $70,512
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,093
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,277,315
Maui, Hawaii, USA - March 15, 2012: People paddle outrigger canoes off the beach at sunrise.

50. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $91,970.21
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $72,550.73
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,813,768

Jami Farkas and Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, March 2022, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4 percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

