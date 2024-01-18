Here's Everything Samsung Galaxy S24 Borrowed From Apple's iPhone And Google's Pixel

The first major flagship launch of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S24, is here and it comes with top-of-the-line hardware. Its suite of AI-powered features is also one of the highlights, but Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (OTCPK: SSNLF) also drew inspiration from peers Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.

What Happened: Samsung's Galaxy S24 series tries to not only bring the best that the company has to offer, but also borrows a few tricks from its competitors, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 8 series.

Samsung has always packed its flagships with top-tier hardware – each year's flagship phone uses the latest chipset from Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), the best displays available from its sister firm Samsung Display, and other components.

However, this time around, Samsung chose to borrow a few elements from Apple, Google, and even the nascent Nothing. Here's a quick overview of these features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Features Borrowed From Other Phones Titanium Design

One of the highlights of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is the new titanium design, and Samsung has brought it to its flagship Galaxy S-series phones.

The top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame now. However, since Samsung is building from an aluminum chassis on the Galaxy S23 unlike Apple which went from iPhone 14 Pro's relatively heavier stainless steel to titanium, the weight difference might not be as noticeable.

For context, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is less than 1% lighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, while the iPhone 15 Pro is 9% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro.

Wallpapers In AoD Mode

Samsung has announced a slightly updated version of its custom skin, OneUI. The new version includes a feature that lets you add a wallpaper even when you have the ‘Always-on Display' feature enabled, a feature we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022.

Essentially, the existing lockscreen wallpaper gets dimmed to suit the AoD mode.

Widgets In AoD Mode

Samsung has added another trick to the Galaxy S24 series, this time borrowing from Nothing and Apple. A tweaked lockscreen feature now lets you add widgets, and they remain visible even when the AoD mode is enabled.

This feature is available on iPhones as well as Nothing phones.

Interestingly, Google had lockscreen widgets in Android by default for several years at one point, but it was removed in Android 5.0 Lollipop in 2015.

Seven Years Of Updates

Although Samsung has had a good track record in terms of Android updates over the last few years, Google one-upped the company with the launch of the Pixel 8 series.

Google announced that it would offer seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8 series, two years longer than Apple's five-year support for iPhones.

Now, Samsung has followed into Google's footsteps to announce seven years of updates for the Galaxy S24 series. This is despite Samsung using Qualcomm chipsets, while Google uses its own Tensor chipsets in its Pixel phones.

