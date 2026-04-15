Here's Everything Disney Investors Need to Know About the Entertainment Giant's Massive Investment in Epic Games

Key Points

Disney is looking to its partnership with Epic Games to strengthen its position in the gaming industry.

Disney is also betting that interactive entertainment can increase the value of franchises including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Betting on partnerships limits Disney's cost outlays, but it also leaves its gaming future in the hands of others.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is once again aiming to make video games a much bigger part of its overall business. Disney has made multiple earlier pushes in the video game industry and seen some significant successes, but setbacks in the space have previously caused the company to cut back on its interactive-entertainment ambitions.

Now, the House of Mouse appears to be ready for another big push in the gaming space. The company announced last month that it was integrating its gaming branch into its core entertainment division.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Disney is also moving full speed ahead on its partnership with Epic Games. Here's what investors need to know.

Disney is hoping video games can energize its growth

After deciding that it didn't want to primarily lean on its own internal game-development capabilities, Disney announced in 2024 that it was investing $1.5 billion in Epic Games as a component in a partnership to bolster its standing in gaming. Epic Games is the company behind Fortnite -- one of the last decade's most popular online multiplayer games.

Disney is looking for ways to continue evolving along with the shifting entertainment landscape and find new avenues to drive growth. While 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for the company's theatrical business, performance has been under pressure since the coronavirus pandemic. Recent performance for key titles in its Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises has also raised concerns that some of the company's biggest properties could be losing steam.

Adding to these pressures, the company's media networks segment continues to face pressures connected to the rise of streaming. Disney's ESPN still depends on carrier subscription fees that are the envy of the broader cable and satellite television industries, but declines in linear and satellite subscription customer bases mean that the House of Mouse is up against some powerful headwinds.

Can Disney be a gaming winner?

Disney is betting that integrating Star Wars and characters from the MCU into Fortnite can help reenergize these hugely valuable properties. The move is also part of a broader "persistent universe" strategy. With video games introducing another dimension of media content to engage with, fans of the company's movie and television series can turn to interactive worlds for new ways to engage with their favorite characters and settings.

Disney is hoping that it can use Fortnite and other gaming services to build social platforms that support its characters and franchises. The company isn't taking an exclusive approach to its partnership with Epic, and it will continue to license properties to other third-party developers.

The diversification push could wind up being a smart one. Epic recently announced that it would be laying off roughly 1,000 employees in response to engagement declines for Fortnite. The game remains enormously popular, but it's an aging title that is seeing declines in user activity.

While Disney has the potential to score substantial wins in the gaming space, it's also pursuing a relatively low-risk strategy. Partnerships should continue to give the company the chance to reach wide audiences, but the strategy also means that other creators are being tasked with a lot of the responsibility when it comes to delivering wins.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,335!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,160,572!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.