Here’s Every 2024 Tax Deadline You Should Know

As the calendar turns over to a new year, taxes may be the last thing on your mind. But part of your annual financial review should always include a look at upcoming tax deadlines so you can avoid any penalties.

Fortunately, the most important dates are similar every year, and 2024 is no different. However, not all deadlines apply to all taxpayers, and if your tax situation changed in the past year — or if you are filing for the first time — you’ll want to pay extra attention to the IRS calendar. Here’s a look at every 2024 tax deadline that you should know.

January 16

If you’re self-employed or earn income without any tax withholding, you’re generally required to pay estimated taxes to the IRS in four installments throughout the year. January 16, 2024 is the fourth and final installment deadline for tax year 2023. If you fail to meet this deadline, you may be assessed a penalty when you file your tax return.

January 31

January 31 is when you should be looking for important tax forms that you’ll need to file your tax return. Your employer, for example, is required to send out your W-2 form no later than January 31.

Similarly, any 1099 forms you’re due to receive must also be sent by then as well. These include Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC, which you may receive if you’re self-employed, a gig worker or an independent contractor. You might receive Form 1099-K if you’re invested in a partnership, or Forms 1099-DIV and 1099-INT if you receive any dividend or interest payments.

April 1

Thanks to a recent change in tax law, required minimum distributions (RMDs) from IRAs no longer have to be taken until age 73. April 1 is the deadline to take your RMD if you turned 73 in 2023.

Important to note is that the penalty for failure to withdraw your RMD is quite severe, although it has been reduced for 2023. Now, the IRS will assess a 25% penalty of the amount you should have withdrawn if you don’t take any part of your RMD, down from 50% in prior years. This penalty can be reduced to 10% if you correct the shortfall within two years.

April 15

April 15 is the tax deadline Americans are generally most aware of, as it’s the last day that you can file your tax return or request an extension. It’s also an important deadline for other reasons.

April 15 is the last day that you can make contributions to HSA and IRA accounts for the prior tax year. It’s also the first quarterly deadline for estimated taxes for 2024.

June 17

Somewhat confusingly, the second installment for quarterly taxes comes in June every year. With the final installment for 2023 due in January and the first installment for 2024 due in April, it might seem logical that the next installment would be due in July.

However, June 15 is the second quarterly deadline — unless it falls on a weekend, as it does in 2024. For this year, the deadline is the next business day, which is June 17.

September 16

Falling three months after the last installment is due, September 16 is the day that the third quarterly tax payment is due if it applies to you. As with the June payment, the September payment is typically due on the 15th of the month. However, in 2024, September 15 falls on a Sunday, so the third quarterly installment is not due until September 16.

October 15

If you requested an extension to file your taxes, October 15 is the final date that they are due in 2024.

December 31

If you’re 73 or older in 2024, you’ll have to take a required minimum distribution from your IRA by December 31. This applies to those who turned 73 in 2023 and were required to take their first distribution by April 1 of 2024 as well, making for a total of two distributions during the year.

January 15, 2025

Although not occurring until next year, Jan. 15, 2025, is an important date for 2024 tax filers. This is the date that your final quarterly estimated tax payment is due for the 2024 tax year if this applies to you.

Final Notes

This list doesn’t cover every possible tax deadline for 2024, as there are countless tax situations that may involve other dates. For example, if you work for tips, you generally have to report the tips you received to your employer by the 10th of every calendar month.

The dates listed above are the most important for the majority of taxpayers, though. Be sure to check with your tax advisor, or use the assistance of tax software, to ensure that you aren’t missing any other important deadlines in 2024.

