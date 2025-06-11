Here’s the Emergency Fund You Need To Survive a Recession in Your State

With the ups and downs, and stops and starts, of President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff policies, some economists have warned that an economic downturn is inevitable. Less clear, however, is whether or not such a downturn will lead to an actual recession — a downward economic spiral that lasts months and features large declines in employment and production. Should a recession hit, significant numbers of the American workforce could face job layoffs and terminations.

Whether or not an actual recession will be triggered in 2025, having an emergency fund is always a safe bet. That said, it pays to know how much you need to have in an emergency fund in your state. That’s why GOBankingRates recently devised a study to calculate just how much an emergency fund would carry citizens in each of the 50 states for three months, six months and 12 months total.

Worried that you don’t have enough set aside to survive in your state without a job? Hit the list to see how much you need in your emergency fund to survive a recession.

Alabama

Annual cost of living: $39,278

$39,278 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,820

$9,820 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,639

$19,639 Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,278

Alaska

Annual cost of living: $60,450

$60,450 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113

$15,113 Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225

$30,225 Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450

Arizona

Annual cost of living: $56,087

$56,087 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,022

$14,022 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,043

$28,043 Emergency fund for 9 months: $56,087

Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $37,609

$37,609 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,402

$9,402 Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,805

$18,805 Emergency fund for 9 months: $37,609

California

Annual cost of living: $87,962

$87,962 Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990

$21,990 Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981

$43,981 Emergency fund for 9 months: $87,962

Colorado

Annual cost of living: $64,558

$64,558 Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,139

$16,139 Emergency fund for 6 months: $32,279

$32,279 Emergency fund for 9 months: $64,558

Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $59,423

$59,423 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856

$14,856 Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712

$29,712 Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423

Delaware

Annual cost of living: $53,343

$53,343 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336

$13,336 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671

$26,671 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343

Florida

Annual cost of living: $53,687

$53,687 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422

$13,422 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843

$26,843 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687

Georgia

Annual cost of living: $47,888

$47,888 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972

$11,972 Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944

$23,944 Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888

Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $104,577

$104,577 Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144

$26,144 Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289

$52,289 Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577

Idaho

Annual cost of living: $57,919

$57,919 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,480

$14,480 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,960

$28,960 Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,919

Illinois

Annual cost of living: $44,778

$44,778 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,195

$11,195 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,389

$22,389 Emergency fund for 12 months: $44,778

Indiana

Annual cost of living: $41,373

$41,373 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,343

$10,343 Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,687

$20,687 Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,373

Iowa

Annual cost of living: $39,889

$39,889 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,972

$9,972 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,945

$19,945 Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,889

Kansas

Annual cost of living: $39,916

$39,916 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,979

$9,979 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,958

$19,958 Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,916

Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $39,938

$39,938 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,985

$9,985 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,969

$19,969 Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,938

Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $37,550

$37,550 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,388

$9,388 Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,775

$18,775 Emergency fund for 12 months: $37,550

Maine

Annual cost of living: $55,360

$55,360 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840

$13,840 Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680

$27,680 Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360

Maryland

Annual cost of living: $57,444

$57,444 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361

$14,361 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722

$28,722 Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444

Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $77,544

$77,544 Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386

$19,386 Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772

$38,772 Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544

Michigan

Annual cost of living: $41,579

$41,579 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,395

$10,395 Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,789

$20,789 Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,579

Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $49,462

$49,462 Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,365

$12,365 Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,731

$24,731 Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,462

Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $36,351

$36,351 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,088

$9,088 Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,176

$18,176 Emergency fund for 12 months: $36,351

Missouri

Annual cost of living: $41,219

$41,219 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,305

$10,305 Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,610

$20,610 Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,219

Montana

Annual cost of living: $57,517

$57,517 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,379

$14,379 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,759

$28,759 Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,517

Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $42,993

$42,993 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,748

$10,748 Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,496

$21,496 Emergency fund for 12 months: $42,993

Nevada

Annual cost of living: $58,665

$58,665 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,666

$14,666 Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,333

$29,333 Emergency fund for 12 months: $58,665

New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $62,536

$62,536 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634

$15,634 Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268

$31,268 Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536

New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $66,926

$66,926 Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732

$16,732 Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463

$33,463 Emergency fund for 9 months: $66,926

New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $45,368

$45,368 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,342

$11,342 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,684

$22,684 Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,368

New York

Annual cost of living: $59,403

$59,403 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851

$14,851 Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701

$29,701 Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403

North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $48,054

$48,054 Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014

$12,014 Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027

$24,027 Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054

North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $43,844

$43,844 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,961

$10,961 Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,922

$21,922 Emergency fund for 12 months: $43,844

Ohio

Annual cost of living: $40,788

$40,788 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,197

$10,197 Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,394

$20,394 Emergency fund for 12 months: $40,788

Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $38,398

$38,398 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,599

$9,599 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,199

$19,199 Emergency fund for 12 months: $38,398

Oregon

Annual cost of living: $62,701

$62,701 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,675

$15,675 Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,351

$31,351 Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,701

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $44,255

$44,255 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,064

$11,064 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,128

$22,128 Emergency fund for 12 months: $44,255

Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $61,901

$61,901 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475

$15,475 Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950

$30,950 Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901

South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $45,362

$45,362 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341

$11,341 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681

$22,681 Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362

South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $45,859

$45,859 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,465

$11,465 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,929

$22,929 Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,859

Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $45,776

$45,776 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,444

$11,444 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,888

$22,888 Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,776

Texas

Annual cost of living: $45,505

$45,505 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,376

$11,376 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,752

$22,752 Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,505

Utah

Annual cost of living: $62,806

$62,806 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,701

$15,701 Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,403

$31,403 Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,806

Vermont

Annual cost of living: $54,486

$54,486 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622

$13,622 Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243

$27,243 Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486

Virginia

Annual cost of living: $53,677

$53,677 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419

$13,419 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839

$26,839 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677

Washington

Annual cost of living: $71,722

$71,722 Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930

$17,930 Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861

$35,861 Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722

West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $35,406

$35,406 Emergency fund for 3 months: $8,852

$8,852 Emergency fund for 6 months: $17,703

$17,703 Emergency fund for 12 months: $35406

Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $47,618

$47,618 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,905

$11,905 Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,809

$23,809 Emergency fund for 9 months: $47,618

Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $49,340

$49,340 Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,335

$12,335 Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,670

$24,670 Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,340

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here's the Emergency Fund You Need To Survive a Recession in Your State

