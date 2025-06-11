Here’s the Emergency Fund You Need To Survive a Recession in Your State

With the ups and downs, and stops and starts, of President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff policies, some economists have warned that an economic downturn is inevitable. Less clear, however, is whether or not such a downturn will lead to an actual recession — a downward economic spiral that lasts months and features large declines in employment and production. Should a recession hit, significant numbers of the American workforce could face job layoffs and terminations.
Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Learn More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
Whether or not an actual recession will be triggered in 2025, having an emergency fund is always a safe bet. That said, it pays to know how much you need to have in an emergency fund in your state. That’s why GOBankingRates recently devised a study to calculate just how much an emergency fund would carry citizens in each of the 50 states for three months, six months and 12 months total.
Worried that you don’t have enough set aside to survive in your state without a job? Hit the list to see how much you need in your emergency fund to survive a recession.
Alabama
- Annual cost of living: $39,278
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,820
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,639
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,278
Find Out: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State
Also See: Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State
Alaska
- Annual cost of living: $60,450
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450
Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State
Arizona
- Annual cost of living: $56,087
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,022
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,043
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $56,087
Arkansas
- Annual cost of living: $37,609
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,402
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,805
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $37,609
California
- Annual cost of living: $87,962
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $87,962
Colorado
- Annual cost of living: $64,558
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,139
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $32,279
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $64,558
Connecticut
- Annual cost of living: $59,423
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423
Discover More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
Delaware
- Annual cost of living: $53,343
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343
Florida
- Annual cost of living: $53,687
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687
Georgia
- Annual cost of living: $47,888
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888
Hawaii
- Annual cost of living: $104,577
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577
Idaho
- Annual cost of living: $57,919
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,480
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,960
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,919
See More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?
Illinois
- Annual cost of living: $44,778
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,195
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,389
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $44,778
Indiana
- Annual cost of living: $41,373
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,343
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,687
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,373
Iowa
- Annual cost of living: $39,889
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,972
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,945
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,889
Kansas
- Annual cost of living: $39,916
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,979
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,958
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,916
Kentucky
- Annual cost of living: $39,938
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,985
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,969
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,938
Read More: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Louisiana
- Annual cost of living: $37,550
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,388
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,775
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $37,550
Maine
- Annual cost of living: $55,360
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360
Maryland
- Annual cost of living: $57,444
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of living: $77,544
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544
Michigan
- Annual cost of living: $41,579
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,395
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,789
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,579
Find More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
Minnesota
- Annual cost of living: $49,462
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,365
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,731
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,462
Mississippi
- Annual cost of living: $36,351
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,088
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,176
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $36,351
Missouri
- Annual cost of living: $41,219
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,305
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,610
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,219
Montana
- Annual cost of living: $57,517
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,379
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,759
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,517
Nebraska
- Annual cost of living: $42,993
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,748
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,496
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $42,993
Also Read: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax
Nevada
- Annual cost of living: $58,665
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,666
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,333
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $58,665
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of living: $62,536
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536
New Jersey
- Annual cost of living: $66,926
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $66,926
New Mexico
- Annual cost of living: $45,368
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,342
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,684
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,368
New York
- Annual cost of living: $59,403
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403
Also See: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
North Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $48,054
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054
North Dakota
- Annual cost of living: $43,844
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,961
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,922
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $43,844
Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $40,788
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,197
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,394
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $40,788
Oklahoma
- Annual cost of living: $38,398
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,599
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,199
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $38,398
Oregon
- Annual cost of living: $62,701
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,675
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,351
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,701
Check Out: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of living: $44,255
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,064
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,128
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $44,255
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of living: $61,901
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901
South Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $45,362
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362
South Dakota
- Annual cost of living: $45,859
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,465
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,929
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,859
Tennessee
- Annual cost of living: $45,776
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,444
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,888
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,776
Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Texas
- Annual cost of living: $45,505
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,376
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,752
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,505
Utah
- Annual cost of living: $62,806
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,701
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,403
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,806
Vermont
- Annual cost of living: $54,486
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486
Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $53,677
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677
Explore More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State
Washington
- Annual cost of living: $71,722
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722
West Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $35,406
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $8,852
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $17,703
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $35406
Wisconsin
- Annual cost of living: $47,618
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,905
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,809
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $47,618
Wyoming
- Annual cost of living: $49,340
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,335
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,670
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,340
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 McDonald's Toys Worth Way More Today
- 4 Companies as Much as Tripling Prices Due To Tariffs
- Use This Checklist to See if Your Family is Financially Secure
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Emergency Fund You Need To Survive a Recession in Your State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.