Here’s the Emergency Fund You Need To Survive a Recession in Your State

June 11, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

With the ups and downs, and stops and starts, of President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff policies, some economists have warned that an economic downturn is inevitable. Less clear, however, is whether or not such a downturn will lead to an actual recession — a downward economic spiral that lasts months and features large declines in employment and production. Should a recession hit, significant numbers of the American workforce could face job layoffs and terminations.

Whether or not an actual recession will be triggered in 2025, having an emergency fund is always a safe bet. That said, it pays to know how much you need to have in an emergency fund in your state. That’s why GOBankingRates recently devised a study to calculate just how much an emergency fund would carry citizens in each of the 50 states for three months, six months and 12 months total.

Worried that you don’t have enough set aside to survive in your state without a job? Hit the list to see how much you need in your emergency fund to survive a recession.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $39,278
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,820
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,639
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,278

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $60,450
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $56,087
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,022
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,043
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $56,087
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $37,609
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,402
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,805
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $37,609
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Annual cost of living: $87,962
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $87,962
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $64,558
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,139
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $32,279
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $64,558
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $59,423
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $53,343
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343  
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $53,687
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $47,888
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $104,577
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $57,919
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,480
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,960
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,919

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $44,778
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,195
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,389
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $44,778
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $41,373
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,343
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,687
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,373
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $39,889
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,972
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,945
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,889
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $39,916
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,979
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,958
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,916
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $39,938
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,985
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,969
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,938

City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $37,550
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,388
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,775
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $37,550
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $55,360
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $57,444
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $77,544
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $41,579
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,395
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,789
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,579

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $49,462
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,365
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,731
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,462
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $36,351
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,088
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,176
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $36,351
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $41,219
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,305
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,610
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,219
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $57,517
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,379
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,759
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,517
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $42,993
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,748
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,496
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $42,993  

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $58,665
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,666
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,333
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $58,665
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $62,536
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $66,926
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $66,926
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $45,368
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,342
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,684
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,368
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Annual cost of living: $59,403
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403

North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $48,054
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $43,844
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,961
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,922
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $43,844
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $40,788
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,197
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,394
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $40,788  
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $38,398
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,599
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,199
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $38,398
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $62,701
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,675
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,351
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,701

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $44,255
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,064
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,128
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $44,255
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $61,901
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,362
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $45,859
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,465
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,929
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,859
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $45,776
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,444
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,888
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,776

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $45,505
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,376
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,752
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,505
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $62,806
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,701
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,403
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,806
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $54,486
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $53,677
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677 

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $71,722
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $35,406
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $8,852
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $17,703
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $35406
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $47,618
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,905
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,809
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $47,618
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $49,340
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,335
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,670
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,340

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

