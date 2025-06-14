Personal Finance

Here’s the Cost To Live in the US Cities With the Best Quality of Life

While cost of living is an incredibly important factor to consider when making any kind of financial plans for your life, perhaps less tangible but no less important is “quality of life” — the measure of overall safety, education, healthcare and even commute times in your local area. After all, these elements are crucial to enjoying daily life and feeling satisfied with what that life financially costs you.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report (UNWR) curated a list of the American cities with the highest Quality of Life Index (a system measuring the satisfaction level of residents in various cities). Further, UNWR broke down the cost of living for such high-quality cities — specifically, the average housing prices and median household income for cities that topped their Quality of Life Index.

Wondering whether you could afford to live in an American city with a higher quality of life than nearly any other? Planning to retire somewhere with an easy commute, low crime and excellent healthcare? Check out the list to find out whether one of the 20 American cities with the best quality of life fits into your financial plan.

1. Brookline, Massachusetts

  • Median home value: $1,272,125
  • Median household income: $144,602
  • Livability score: 5.8

2. Newton, Massachusetts

  • Median home value: $1,170,994
  • Median household income: $193,307
  • Livability score: 6.5

3. Bethesda, Maryland

  • Median home value: $1,004,244
  • Median household income: $189,538
  • Livability score: 6.8
4. Bellevue, Washington

  • Median home value: $1,235,465
  • Median household income: $162,072
  • Livability score: 6.1
5. Malden, Massachusetts

  • Median home value: $605,251
  • Median household income: $96,668
  • Livability score: 5.1

6. Chapel Hill, North Carolina

  • Median home value: $560,849
  • Median household income: $98,605
  • Livability score: 6.2
7. Cambridge, Massachusetts

  • Median home value: $985,214
  • Median household income: $130,052
  • Livability score: 5.7
8. Kirkland, Washington

  • Median home value: $990,492
  • Median household income: $127,516
  • Livability score: 6.3

9. Rockville, Maryland

  • Median home value: $636,683
  • Median household income: $127,516
  • Livability score: 6.3
10. Passaic, New Jersey

  • Median home value: $410,180
  • Median household income: $62,393
  • Livability score: 4.5
11. Ellicott City, Maryland

  • Median home value: $627,797
  • Median household income: $163,286
  • Livability score: 6.8

12. Arlington, Virginia

  • Median home value: $830,848
  • Median household income: $141,140
  • Livability score: 6.1
13. Austin, Texas

  • Median home value: $584,446
  • Median household income: $96,149
  • Livability score: 6.0
14. Tamarac, Florida

  • Median home value: $287,909
  • Median household income: $65,648
  • Livability score: 5.6

15. Houston

  • Median home value: $276,828
  • Median household income: $63,944
  • Livability score: 5.5
16. Palo Alto, California

  • Median home value: $2,764,855
  • Median household income: $223,951
  • Livability score: 6.1
17. Burke, Virginia

  • Median home value: $660,984
  • Median household income: $180,103
  • Livability score: 6.2
18. Towson, Maryland

  • Median home value: $399,216
  • Median household income: $93,832
  • Livability score: 6.1

19. New York City

  • Median home value: $729,136
  • Median household income: $78,477
  • Livability score: 4.4
20. Dallas

  • Median home value: $337,136
  • Median household income: $68,895
  • Livability score: 5.4

