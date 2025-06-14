Here’s the Cost To Live in the US Cities With the Best Quality of Life

While cost of living is an incredibly important factor to consider when making any kind of financial plans for your life, perhaps less tangible but no less important is “quality of life” — the measure of overall safety, education, healthcare and even commute times in your local area. After all, these elements are crucial to enjoying daily life and feeling satisfied with what that life financially costs you.
Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Learn This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Recently, U.S. News & World Report (UNWR) curated a list of the American cities with the highest Quality of Life Index (a system measuring the satisfaction level of residents in various cities). Further, UNWR broke down the cost of living for such high-quality cities — specifically, the average housing prices and median household income for cities that topped their Quality of Life Index.
Wondering whether you could afford to live in an American city with a higher quality of life than nearly any other? Planning to retire somewhere with an easy commute, low crime and excellent healthcare? Check out the list to find out whether one of the 20 American cities with the best quality of life fits into your financial plan.
1. Brookline, Massachusetts
- Median home value: $1,272,125
- Median household income: $144,602
- Livability score: 5.8
Find More: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State
Read This: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State
2. Newton, Massachusetts
- Median home value: $1,170,994
- Median household income: $193,307
- Livability score: 6.5
Also See: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State
3. Bethesda, Maryland
- Median home value: $1,004,244
- Median household income: $189,538
- Livability score: 6.8
4. Bellevue, Washington
- Median home value: $1,235,465
- Median household income: $162,072
- Livability score: 6.1
5. Malden, Massachusetts
- Median home value: $605,251
- Median household income: $96,668
- Livability score: 5.1
Enjoy This: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
6. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Median home value: $560,849
- Median household income: $98,605
- Livability score: 6.2
7. Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Median home value: $985,214
- Median household income: $130,052
- Livability score: 5.7
8. Kirkland, Washington
- Median home value: $990,492
- Median household income: $127,516
- Livability score: 6.3
Learn More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?
9. Rockville, Maryland
- Median home value: $636,683
- Median household income: $127,516
- Livability score: 6.3
10. Passaic, New Jersey
- Median home value: $410,180
- Median household income: $62,393
- Livability score: 4.5
11. Ellicott City, Maryland
- Median home value: $627,797
- Median household income: $163,286
- Livability score: 6.8
See More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
12. Arlington, Virginia
- Median home value: $830,848
- Median household income: $141,140
- Livability score: 6.1
13. Austin, Texas
- Median home value: $584,446
- Median household income: $96,149
- Livability score: 6.0
14. Tamarac, Florida
- Median home value: $287,909
- Median household income: $65,648
- Livability score: 5.6
Trending Now: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax
15. Houston
- Median home value: $276,828
- Median household income: $63,944
- Livability score: 5.5
16. Palo Alto, California
- Median home value: $2,764,855
- Median household income: $223,951
- Livability score: 6.1
17. Burke, Virginia
- Median home value: $660,984
- Median household income: $180,103
- Livability score: 6.2
18. Towson, Maryland
- Median home value: $399,216
- Median household income: $93,832
- Livability score: 6.1
Find Out: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
19. New York City
- Median home value: $729,136
- Median household income: $78,477
- Livability score: 4.4
20. Dallas
- Median home value: $337,136
- Median household income: $68,895
- Livability score: 5.4
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 McDonald's Toys Worth Way More Today
- 4 Companies as Much as Tripling Prices Due To Tariffs
- Use This Checklist to See if Your Family is Financially Secure
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Cost To Live in the US Cities With the Best Quality of Life
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.