Here’s the Cost To Live in the US Cities With the Best Quality of Life

While cost of living is an incredibly important factor to consider when making any kind of financial plans for your life, perhaps less tangible but no less important is “quality of life” — the measure of overall safety, education, healthcare and even commute times in your local area. After all, these elements are crucial to enjoying daily life and feeling satisfied with what that life financially costs you.

Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Learn This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Recently, U.S. News & World Report (UNWR) curated a list of the American cities with the highest Quality of Life Index (a system measuring the satisfaction level of residents in various cities). Further, UNWR broke down the cost of living for such high-quality cities — specifically, the average housing prices and median household income for cities that topped their Quality of Life Index.

Wondering whether you could afford to live in an American city with a higher quality of life than nearly any other? Planning to retire somewhere with an easy commute, low crime and excellent healthcare? Check out the list to find out whether one of the 20 American cities with the best quality of life fits into your financial plan.

1. Brookline, Massachusetts

Median home value: $1,272,125

$1,272,125 Median household income: $144,602

$144,602 Livability score: 5.8

Find More: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

Read This: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

2. Newton, Massachusetts

Median home value: $1,170,994

$1,170,994 Median household income: $193,307

$193,307 Livability score: 6.5

Also See: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

3. Bethesda, Maryland

Median home value: $1,004,244

$1,004,244 Median household income: $189,538

$189,538 Livability score: 6.8

4. Bellevue, Washington

Median home value: $1,235,465

$1,235,465 Median household income: $162,072

$162,072 Livability score: 6.1

5. Malden, Massachusetts

Median home value: $605,251

$605,251 Median household income: $96,668

$96,668 Livability score: 5.1

Enjoy This: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

6. Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Median home value: $560,849

$560,849 Median household income: $98,605

$98,605 Livability score: 6.2

7. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Median home value: $985,214

$985,214 Median household income: $130,052

$130,052 Livability score: 5.7

8. Kirkland, Washington

Median home value: $990,492

$990,492 Median household income: $127,516

$127,516 Livability score: 6.3

Learn More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

9. Rockville, Maryland

Median home value: $636,683

$636,683 Median household income: $127,516

$127,516 Livability score: 6.3

10. Passaic, New Jersey

Median home value: $410,180

$410,180 Median household income: $62,393

$62,393 Livability score: 4.5

11. Ellicott City, Maryland

Median home value: $627,797

$627,797 Median household income: $163,286

$163,286 Livability score: 6.8

See More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

12. Arlington, Virginia

Median home value: $830,848

$830,848 Median household income: $141,140

$141,140 Livability score: 6.1

13. Austin, Texas

Median home value: $584,446

$584,446 Median household income: $96,149

$96,149 Livability score: 6.0

14. Tamarac, Florida

Median home value: $287,909

$287,909 Median household income: $65,648

$65,648 Livability score: 5.6

Trending Now: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

15. Houston

Median home value: $276,828

$276,828 Median household income: $63,944

$63,944 Livability score: 5.5

16. Palo Alto, California

Median home value: $2,764,855

$2,764,855 Median household income: $223,951

$223,951 Livability score: 6.1

17. Burke, Virginia

Median home value: $660,984

$660,984 Median household income: $180,103

$180,103 Livability score: 6.2

18. Towson, Maryland

Median home value: $399,216

$399,216 Median household income: $93,832

$93,832 Livability score: 6.1

Find Out: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

19. New York City

Median home value: $729,136

$729,136 Median household income: $78,477

$78,477 Livability score: 4.4

20. Dallas

Median home value: $337,136

$337,136 Median household income: $68,895

$68,895 Livability score: 5.4

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Cost To Live in the US Cities With the Best Quality of Life

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.