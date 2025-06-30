Here’s the Cheapest City in Every East Coast State

The East Coast has an enticing charm that’s full of rich history, vibrant culture and has distinct four seasons. While East Coast states have an alluring appeal, the cost of living can be pricey. With that in mind, there are cities that are easy on your wallet without sacrificing a comfortable quality of life.
Whether you’re planning a move, investing in property or just curious about affordable East Coast living, GOBankingRates has compiled a list of the cheapest places based on data from Zillow. From Maine to Florida, we’ve pinpointed the most affordable cities in every East Coast state — places you can enjoy without breaking the bank.
East Hartford, Connecticut
- Annual cost of living: $42,706
- Annual rent: $16,908
- Annual groceries: $6,289
Known as the “crossroads of New England” because of its location, which is equidistant between Boston and New York, East Hartford is a welcoming small town with plenty of things to do nearby — golfing, shopping and visiting museums and beautiful parks.
In terms of cost of living, groceries are 3.9% higher than nationwide, according to GOBankingRates’ data, while healthcare is 14% more.
Dover, Delaware
- Annual cost of living: $42,867
- Annual rent: $19,332
- Annual groceries: $6,259
Dover is a quiet, peaceful small town that doesn’t offer much to do but has a tight-knit community and affordable housing. The median sales price for a home in Dover is $302,500, per Redfin — well below the national median sales price of $407,200. You also get a savings with the tax break — there’s no sales tax. However, groceries are 3.4% higher than the national average, and healthcare costs are 12.3% more.
Avon Park, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $39,727
- Annual rent: $17,100
- Annual groceries: $6,132
Florida is a retiree haven due to the year-round sunny weather, endless activities and tax breaks. The state doesn’t tax Social Security, benefits, pensions, IRAs or 401(k) accounts.
While residents do get a savings thanks to Florida being a tax-friendly state, groceries are 1.3% higher than the national average and healthcare is 6.3% more, according to GOBankingRates’ data.
Waycross, Georgia
- Annual cost of living: $32,048
- Annual rent: $10,200
- Annual groceries: $5,762
Waycross is full of Southern hospitality and is situated at the northern tip of the Okefenokee Swamp Wildlife Refuge. The average rent is $850 a month, and groceries are 4.8% cheaper than the national average, according to GOBankingRates’ data.
While Waycross is notably cheaper to live, healthcare is pricey — 10.8% above the national average.
Waterville, Maine
- Annual cost of living: $36,531
- Annual rent: $15,396
- Annual groceries: $6,325
Located along the Kennebec River, Waterville has a lively waterfront scene that’s booming with restaurants and shops thanks in part to colleges Colby and Thomas. While Waterville is the cheapest city in Maine, groceries are 4.5% more, but healthcare is 6.4% lower.
Cumberland, Maryland
- Annual cost of living: $33,347
- Annual rent: $12,408
- Annual groceries: $6,120
Cumberland has a unique blend of historical charm, a growing arts scene and close proximity to the Appalachian Mountains — where people can hike, bike and fish.
The bonus to this appealing small town is that it’s really budget friendly. Healthcare is 15.8% lower than the national average.
Holyoke, Massachusetts
- Annual cost of living: $41,141
- Annual rent: $18,420
- Annual groceries: $6,362
Located along the Connecticut River, Holyoke has easy access to hiking. Housing is affordable, with average rent around $1,500, and healthcare is 8.7% lower than the national average.
Rochester, New Hampshire
- Annual cost of living: $43,374
- Annual rent: $20,856
- Annual groceries: $6,277
Rochester is the cheapest city in New Hampshire. Groceries are 3.7% more expensive, but residents do get a break on healthcare, which is 16.9% lower.
Millville, New Jersey
- Annual cost of living: $42,685
- Annual rent: $19,656
- Annual groceries: $6,120
Millville is a beautiful small town that’s encompassed by wilderness preserves and has a charming downtown. The typical median listing home price is $275,000, according to Realtor.com
Jamestown, New York
- Annual cost of living: $31,821
- Annual rent: $10,956
- Annual groceries: $5,762
Situated near the Chautauqua Lake, Jamestown is a great place for fishing and sailing. And it’s cheap. Groceries are 4.8% cheaper than U.S. average. Meanwhile, healthcare is 4.6% more.
Asheboro, North Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $32,662
- Annual rent: $11,676
- Annual groceries: $5,678
Asheboro is a nature lover’s dream. The city is surrounded by mountains and offers plenty of outdoor activities. Groceries are 6.2% cheaper and healthcare is 5.1% lower.
Woonsocket, Rhode Island
- Annual cost of living: $42,655
- Annual rent: $18,672
- Annual groceries: $6,319
Known for its farming community and headquarters for CVS Pharmacy, Woonsocket has healthcare that is 12.7% cheaper than the national average.
Greenwood, South Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $30,381
- Annual rent: $10,224
- Annual groceries: $5,738
Greenwood is the ideal mix of culture, history, natural beauty and affordability. Groceries are 5.2% cheaper and healthcare is 7.3% lower.
Danville, Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $35,677
- Annual rent: $14,172
- Annual groceries: $5,599
Danville is breathing new life into the region. The Virginia town recently revamped its downtown area, attracting new business owners, hotels and restaurants while preserving its historical roots to the tobacco and textiles industries. The area is thriving, but the cost of living is still cheap. Groceries are 7.5% lower than the U.S. average, but healthcare is 4.4% higher.
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at the 2,500 largest cities in terms of housing market size, according to Zillow’s March 2025 data. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates found the cheapest 2025 rent and annual cost of living for these places. Cost-of-living figures were calculated by first finding the annual average expenditure, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey and from there used cost-of-living indices sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For ME, ND, and VT the market size was relaxed to 4,000. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 14, 2025.
