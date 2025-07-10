Here’s the Best $200 Retirees Can Spend To Get Their Finances on Track

Retirees are often on a fixed income that may be significantly less than their working days. Without proper planning, finances can spiral out of control, causing chaos and long-term hardship in retirement. Spending a couple of hundred dollars upfront can help retirees create a solid budget and develop a deeper understanding of their financial situation.

According to Christopher L. Stroup, MBA, EA, CFP, founder and president of Silicon Beach Financial, here are some of the best things retirees can spend $200 on to get their finances on track.

Tax Filing Services or Tax Strategy Consultation

Many retirees are unaware of how taxes can affect their wealth. The wrong type of retirement account could cost a substantial amount of money. Stroup suggested retirees look for a tax professional to help ensure money is saved wherever possible.

“You can spend $200 on a tax consultation with a CPA or an enrolled agent to better understand tax strategies that could save you money in retirement,” he said.

Stroup emphasized the importance of this, particularly for individuals with “complex retirement income sources (like Social Security, pensions and 401(k) withdrawals) or investments that might require advanced tax planning.” He added that some services can help you plan for making tax-efficient withdrawals in retirement.

Long-Term Care Insurance Consultation

People often underestimate how much healthcare will cost as they age. According to The Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program, the average cost for a semi-private room in a nursing home is $100,740 per year. It is projected to increase to $159,372 over the next 20 years.

“Long-term care can be one of the largest expenses retirees face,” Stroup said. “A $200 consultation with a specialist in long-term care insurance can help you assess your need for coverage, explore policies and learn about the best options for your financial situation. Many retirees underestimate the importance of this, but it’s crucial for long-term financial planning.”

Retirement Planning Seminar or Workshop

Retirees who want a wealth of information can look into local seminars and workshops offered by financial professionals. Retirees can get a broad overview from experienced experts for a minimal amount of money.

“Attending a live or virtual seminar focused on retirement planning can be a great investment. Many financial institutions, credit unions or independent planners offer low-cost workshops to help you understand the nuances of Social Security, Medicare, estate planning and tax-efficient retirement withdrawal strategies,” he said. “These can be valuable for building confidence as you approach retirement.”

Even More Affordable Options

For some retirees, $200 is a significant investment. Luckily, there are several more affordable options available that can still help seniors with their finances.

Stroup said that for $100, retirees hoping to focus on budgeting and saving can invest in a financial planning software subscription, while those overwhelmed with debt can consider credit counseling services.

Finally, all retirees may want to take an online course to become more financially literate or meet with a Certified Financial Planner to get their affairs in order.

