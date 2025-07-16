Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Ages 62, 66, and 70 as of June 2025

Key Points Retirees are eligible for Social Security at age 62, but the age at which benefits start has a profound impact on the amount of benefit income they receive.

The average Social Security benefit for retired workers at age 70 exceeds the average benefit at age 62 by about $811 per month and $9,726 per year.

Retired workers born in 1960 or later can increase their benefit 77% by simply claiming Social Security at age 70 rather than age 62.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The best age to start Social Security depends on personal circumstances, but retirees cannot make a prudent decision without first understanding how claim age factors into the equation. We can explore that topic by examining the average Social Security benefit paid to retired workers at different ages.

Read on to learn more.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The average Social Security benefit for retired workers at different ages

Social Security accounts for approximately 22% of government spending, so the Social Security Administration (SSA) regularly publishes anonymized benefit data to ensure transparency and improve public understanding.

That following table pulls information from a biannual report. It shows the average benefit paid to retired workers at different ages as of June 2025.

Retired Worker Age Average Monthly Benefit Average Annual Benefit 62 $1,377 $16,524 63 $1,392 $16,705 64 $1,447 $17,369 65 $1,613 $19,355 66 $1,809 $21,705 67 $1,963 $23,552 68 $2,004 $24,045 69 $2,052 $24,629 70 $2,188 $26,250

The chart makes it clear that Social Security payments tend to be bigger for older retirees. The discrepancy between the average benefit at 62 (the earliest possible claim age) and 70 (the oldest sensible claim age) is about $811 per month, or $9,726 per year. And the average retired-worker benefit at 66 is somewhere in the middle: It's about $379 less than the average monthly benefit at 70, but $432 more than the average monthly benefit at 62.

The SSA considers several variables when calculating benefits, but differences in claim age are the primary reason payments tend to be larger for older retirees. All else equal, retirees that claim benefits at age 62 will get the smallest possible payout, while retirees that start Social Security at age 70 will receive the largest possible payout.

How claim age affects Social Security benefits

Here's how the Social Security Administration determines retired-worker benefits: First, earnings from your 35 highest-paid years of work are indexed to account for changes in the average wage over time. Second, indexed earnings are converted to monthly average called the average indexed monthly earnings (AIME) amount.

Third, AIME is run through a formula to find the primary insurance amount (PIA), the benefit a retired worker will receive if starting Social Security at full retirement age (FRA). Fourth, the PIA is adjusted for early or delayed retirement as follows:

Workers who claim Social Security before FRA get a smaller payout, meaning they receive less than 100% of their PIA. The precise reduction depends on how many months early Social Security starts, but no one can claim retirement benefits earlier than 62.

Workers who delay Social Security beyond FRA get a larger payout, meaning they receive more than 100% of their PIA. The precise increase depends on how many months late Social Security starts, but there is no advantage to claiming after 70.

The following table shows the relationship between birth year and FRA. It shows the retirement benefit (as a percentage of PIA) a worker will receive if starting Social Security at 62 and 70. In other words, it details the smallest and largest payout for each FRA group.

Birth Year Full Retirement Age Benefit at Age 62 Benefit at Age 70 1943-1954 66 75% 132% 1955 66 and 2 months 74.2% 130.6% 1956 66 and 4 months 73.3% 129.3% 1957 66 and 6 months 72.5% 128% 1958 66 and 8 months 71.7% 126.6% 1959 66 and 10 months 70.8% 125.3% 1960 and later 67 70% 124%

Importantly, the average Social Security benefit tends to increase over time because of inflation and changes in average wages. For instance, the average monthly retired-worker benefit at age 70 is currently $2,188, but it was $1,612 in June 2020. That means the average 70-year-old retiree receives an additional $576 per month today.

I mention that because some readers may not start Social Security for several years, and the average payouts will likely be higher at that point. However, the percentages shown in the chart above will not change. That means a retired worker born in 1960 can increase his or her benefit 77% by simply claiming Social Security at age 70 rather than age 62.

How did I come up with that figure? I divided 124 by 70. In other words, I divided the largest possible payout (expressed as a percentage of the PIA) by the smallest possible payout (expressed as a percentage of the PIA). The answer is about 77.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.