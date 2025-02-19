Living in Florida comes with lots of perks, including wonderful weather, rich culture and plenty of activities to keep you occupied. Making a living in Florida as a business professional also comes with a lot of benefits, namely a salary that can afford the cost of living in the state, as well as add to a comfortable lifestyle.

Known for being a hub of tourism and hospitality, Florida also is home to industries like financial services, international trade, aerospace and aviation, as well as tech and real estate, with job growth over the next ten years expected to rise by 5.8%, according to All Business Schools.

The typical salary range for a business professional in Florida fell into the range of $46,480 to $230,880 annually. Experience, education and amount of time in the positions accounted for how much an employee in this sector was able to earn. While incomes do vary between entry level and senior roles, as well as responsibilities and location around Florida, there are lots of opportunities for business professionals to make a decent living.

Here’s the average salary for a business professional in Florida.

Manager

Estimated average annual salary: $69,909

According to Indeed, someone who works a job in middle management in Florida tends to make just under $70,000 each year. This is 13% lower than the national average for similar positions around the United States.

Administrator

Estimated average annual salary: $76,850

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Florida business administrators-those professionals who are in departments such as sales, marketing and other fields-tended to earn a little less than $77,000 each year.

Analyst

Estimated average annual salary: $80,598

There are many business analysts in Florida who make more than $80,000 a year based on cash bonus, commission, tips and profit sharing, but this is the average salary according to data from Glassdoor.

Consultant

Estimated average annual salary: $89,810

Anyone who is a consultant in Florida and working with businesses around the state can make a little under $90,000 each year, which according to Indeed, is 15% less than the national average.

Executive

Estimated average annual salary: $92,433

As a top level executive, business professionals in Florida can expect to earn a yearly salary of $92,433, according to Talent.com, which is on par with states like Texas and Kansas.

Editor’s note: Salaries are accurate as of Feb. 18, 2025.

