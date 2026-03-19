Here's the Average Net Worth for Gen Xers. Where Do You Stand?

Key Points

Gen Xers are in the prime wealth-building years of their lives.

If your net worth is falling behind, investing can supercharge your savings.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The average net worth among all U.S. adults is $192,700, according to the most recent research from the Federal Reserve, based on data from 2022 and published in 2023. But the average among age groups varies widely, with older adults unsurprisingly boasting higher net worths.

Generation X is generally defined as those born between 1965 and 1980, making the youngest members of this generation in their mid-40s. This is the ideal time to ramp up savings, as you're in your peak earning years with at least a few years until retirement.

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Everyone's situation is different, so even if your net worth is below others' your age, that doesn't necessarily mean you're falling behind. That said, it can still be helpful to see where you stand among your peers.

The median net worth by age

Median figures are often more representative of the typical person, as averages can be heavily skewed by those with extremely high net worths.

Among those age 45 to 54, the median net worth is around $247,000, according to the Federal Reserve data from 2022. Those age 55 to 64 have a median net worth of roughly $364,000.

Age Group Median Net Worth (2022) Under 35 $39,040 35-44 $135,300 45-54 $246,700 55-64 $364,270 65-74 $410,000 75 and older $334,700

Again, comparison isn't always helpful in situations like these, as your saving goals will depend largely on your age, cost of living, and priorities. Those in more affordable towns may not need to save as much for retirement as those in expensive cities, for example, and those retiring early will likely need more in savings to last the rest of their lives.

If you're aiming to build your net worth, investing in the stock market is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to do so. With consistent contributions to a 401(k) or IRA, you can increase your net worth by tens of thousands of dollars or more in just a few years.

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