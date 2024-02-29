Here's an Updated "Bull-Bear" Debate on the U.S. Economy

Let’s get the bull and bear arguments to our economy now with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. There’s always two sides to every argument. Let’s start with the bear side first.

2. What’s the bull side then?

3. What’s the update on the CPI and inflation? Is inflation under control?

4. How does consumer sentiment fit into the story?

5. You wrote recently that one signal portending a U.S. recession still lives, a U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Inversion. How long does the yield curve have to persist before it becomes an accurate recession predictor?

6. How do you see the labor market especially going forward?

7. Are there still supply chain pressures on the economy?

8. Is the Fed still committed to rate cuts this year?

9. How does our economic story compare with the global economic story?

10. Zacks Strong Buy stocks this time include Coinbase Global COIN, Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL and Sumitomo Corporation SSUMY.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the economy.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

