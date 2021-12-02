Here's an "Omicron-Resistant" Fund With a Safe 6% Dividend

The Omicron variant is here--what does it mean for us dividend investors?

Simple--we'll simply do the same thing we did the last time COVID spooked markets: buy tech-focused closed-end funds (CEFs) with huge payouts!

Members of my CEF Insider service will remember that we did just that in March 2020, at the trough of the market's initial pandemic plunge, buying the BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) when it yielded 7.3% and traded at a 6.6% discount to NAV. We then rode it to a nice 21% total return in just two months!

BSTZ Gave Us a Nice Profit in the First COVID Panic



Our first hint that tech is the right thing to buy now is came in last Friday's chaos, in which all countries saw their markets dip, but interestingly only the tech-focused NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) fell less than 2%

That's telling, because if governments around the world institute new shutdowns, the last sector to suffer will be tech. Remember that tech was a beacon for investors throughout the pandemic, with the benchmark Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), in purple below, eclipsing the S&P 500 coming out of the March 2020 crash.

Tech's Wild Ride--Omicron Could Give It Another Boost



If Omicron is bad enough to bring back lockdowns, tech will be less affected because lockdowns leave people more dependent on technology for the basics in life. And if Omicron turns out to be not as bad as scientists are worried it may be, tech still stands to gain, because it has become an increasingly integral part of our everyday lives.

If you're looking to play the rise of tech and still hedge against volatility, consider a CEF called the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX).

This 6% yielder gets you exposure to the same stocks in the NASDAQ 100 index--large caps like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL)--but with a twist: QQQX sells call options (contracts giving buyers the option to buy its holdings in the future at a higher price) on its portfolio in exchange for cash, which it then hands off to investors.

Those option contracts' value goes up when volatility rises, which is why QQQX beat all of the indexes from the very start of the selloff to a few weeks later, when markets began to adjust to the new COVID reality.

QQQX's Income Stream = Bigger Gains in Stressful Times



This chart demonstrates why selling and going to cash in a panicked market is the worst thing you can do. Instead, we want to capitalize on a pullback while hedging our returns with high dividends and smart approaches like QQQX's option-selling strategy, which performs best in stormy markets. That makes QQQX a good way to play the Omicron wave--at least for a short while until we know whether it's really going to be disruptive or not.

These 5 CEFs (Average Yield: 7.1%) Are My Top Buys for the Omicron Era

Tech isn't the only way to invest in light of rising Omicron fears. Another is through healthcare spending, which is certain to soar, driven now by the pandemic and later by the aging global population and its ever-growing need for medical services.

Our top play here is an off-the radar biotech CEF that yields an incredible 7.9% and has clobbered the market in the last decade, with a 644% return!

It's one of 5 "hidden" funds that I'm pounding the table on now. Between them, they yield a stellar 7.1% and they're trading at such attractive discounts that I'm calling for 20%+ price upside in the coming 12 months--whether Omicron turns out to be a major disrupter or a paper tiger.

I'm ready to share everything I have on these 5 funds with you now. Click here to get each of these 5 CEFs' names, tickers, current yields, discounts and all of my research.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.